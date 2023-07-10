Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President (KPCC) and deputy CM DK Shivakumar called for a silent protest in Bengaluru’s Freedom Park on July 12, against BJP’s hate politics towards Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He called all the leaders to participate in the protest and voice out the support to Rahul Gandhi.

Karnataka Congress to hold a silent protest at Bengaluru's Freedom park on July 12

Speaking at the press conference, DK Shivakumar said, “Protests are planned across the nation on July 12 to condemn BJP's hate politics against our leader Rahul Gandhi. As part of this, a silent protest will be held at the Freedom Park in Bengaluru on that day. Hence the state Congress workers, leaders, block Congress presidents were requested to participate voice out support to our leader.”

Shivakumar also said that the BJP couldn’t handle the popularity of Rahul Gandhi, especially after Bharat Jodo Yatra. “The BJP government in centre, which is doing vile politics against Rahul Gandhi, has purposefully dismissed him from the post of MP beyond the framework of the constitution. Rahul, who walked 3,000 kilometers through the Bharat Jodo Yatra to create peace in the country and make the downtrodden Dalits rich. BJP is not able to tolerate the political development of Rahul Gandhi and his popularity among people,” he added.

The Gujarat high court on Friday dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s plea to stay his conviction and two-year jail term in a criminal defamation case, costing him his Parliament membership.

The magisterial court had in March convicted Gandhi for his remarks ahead of the 2019 national polls about the ‘Modi’ surname. He had at that time allegedly said: “How come all thieves have Modi surname in common”.