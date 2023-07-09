‘Unhappy, will rectify things soon': DK Shivakumar after visiting Indira canteen in Bengaluru

Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday visited one of the Indira canteens in Bengaluru and made a surprise check. He said that he is not happy with whatever is going on regarding the canteens and said that the government will rectify the issues soon. Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar.

Speaking to news agency ANI, DK Shivakumar said, “The Indira canteen that I visited this morning was closed. I also heard that they were collecting Rs. 10 for the breakfast, which was supposed to be Rs. 5. I am not happy with these things, and we will be rectifying such issues soon.”

Last month, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah directed the officials to reopen the Indira canteens in Bengaluru and other parts of the state. “A revised funding arrangement has been agreed upon, with both the BBMP and the government sharing 50% of the costs each. For Indira canteens outside of Bengaluru, the government will cover up to 70% of the expenses, while the remaining 30% will be the responsibility of the respective city municipalities. Officials have been instructed to provide a list of potential locations across the state for setting up new Indira Canteens,” CM Siddaramaiah told earlier.

Meanwhile, DK Shivakumar is also making visits to waste management centers. “The problem of solid waste management in Bengaluru needs to be solved. I directed the officials to come up with a few steps which can put an end to this issue. I will also be visiting a few landfills soon,” he added.