Karnataka cop ‘humiliated’ by CM Siddaramaiah on stage returns to duty after seeking VRS

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Narayan Baramani, who had earlier sought voluntary retirement after allegedly facing public humiliation from Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a Congress rally, has now said he continues to report to duty and has conveyed his concerns to senior authorities, news agency PTI reported. CM Siddaramaiah was seen raising his hand on a senior cop during the public meeting in Belagavi.

Speaking to reporters in Dharwad on Thursday, Baramani refrained from commenting directly on the episode or the status of his voluntary retirement request, citing the constraints of being in a disciplined service.

Also Read: ‘Humiliated in public’: Karnataka senior cop seeks VRS, alleges CM Siddaramaiah tried to slap him)

"As I'm in a disciplined department, I have shared my feelings with my higher officials. The Chief Minister, Home Minister, and higher officials have spoken to me in this regard. I'm attending duty," Baramani said.

The controversy stems from an incident on April 28, during a Congress rally in Belagavi, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was visibly upset after a group of women, allegedly BJP workers, waved black flags and raised slogans during his speech.

In response, the CM summoned Baramani, an officer on duty, onto the stage and asked in a visibly angry tone, “Come here, who is the SP? What are you doing?”

He then raised his hand in frustration, a gesture captured on video, but withdrew it almost immediately. Siddaramaiah then instructed the officer to remove the protestors from the venue.

Following the incident, a letter reportedly written by Baramani surfaced, in which he expressed deep anguish and said he had no choice but to seek voluntary retirement. “Having been publicly insulted and humiliated by the behavior of the Chief Minister on a public platform for a mistake I did not commit, I have no other option but to seek voluntary retirement,” the letter said.

Opposition reacts

The issue has since taken on political overtones. Sharing the letter on social media platform X, Leader of Opposition R Ashoka accused the Congress government of demoralising the police force.

"Whether the incident in which you raised your hand at Additional SP Narayan Baramani on a public platform was due to your arrogance of power or frustration at leading a failed government... I leave that to your introspection," Ashoka wrote in a post addressed to the Chief Minister.

He further claimed the CM’s outburst had "damaged the self-respect of a dutiful officer", lowered morale in the police force, and shaken confidence across the bureaucracy.

(Also Read: Bengaluru: Daughter of murdered top cop Om Prakash vandalises milk booth, case filed)