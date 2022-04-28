Karnataka COVID-19 vaccination guidelines as of April 28, 2022: BBMP says…
- Still haven't got the jab? The BBMP Chief Gaurav Gupta, in a press note on Thursday, detailed the latest guidelines for various age groups who are yet to get vaccinated.
Karnataka is seemingly gearing up to reinstate a few restrictions in place and speed up last-minute vaccinations to the remaining population in preparation for a possible fourth wave of the pandemic in June, as a steady increase in daily new infections of the coronavirus are recorded.
A press note dated April 27 by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief Gaurav Gupta stated that COVID-19 vaccinations has seen a significant progress in Bengaluru.
The note said that all citizens above the age of 18 have been vaccinated with at least one dose and 96% with the second dose. Similarly, all children in the 15 to 17 years age group have received their first dose and 55% of children in the 12 to 14 years age group have received at least one dose, while efforts are on towards vaccinating all eligible beneficiaries at the earliest.
The BBMP has reportedly also conducted door-to-door drives, wherein they have successfully administered the COVID-19 vaccines to seven lakh eligible citizens for the second time in the last two months.
The government is reportedly eyeing the potential of risk and considering imposing of fresh restrictions to curb the spread of new infections, even though there have been no decisions made yet on get-togethers and cultural programmes. BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta told reporters on Wednesday that COVID should become a part of everyone’s lifestyle.
The press note held details that citizens above 60 years of age, health care workers (HCWs) & front line workers (FLWs) could avail the precautionary dose, also called the booster shot, at Government CVCs and for citizens in the age group of 18 to 59 years, it was announced that they could avail the precaution dose at private CVCs (private hospital or vaccination centre) only.
“In order to ensure that we are well equipped to fight against the pandemic, it is imperative that all eligible beneficiaries across all age groups specified by Govt. of India comes forward and get vaccinated at the earliest. We hereby request all eligible beneficiaries to visit your nearest vaccination centre and receive your due vaccination dose without delay,” the note read.
The note reiterated that all BBMP healthcare centre's are offering free vaccination with Covishield (for those aged above 18 years), Covaxin (for those aged above 15 years), Corbevax (for those in the 12 to 14 years age group) for dose 1, dose 2 and precaution dose. For those between 18 to 59 years, the precautionary dose will be made available at their nearest private vaccination centres with prefixed pricing of Rs. 386 per dose as per the GoI directions, the note said.
