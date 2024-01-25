Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar assures completion of Mekedatu project within current term

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar asserted on Wednesday that the long-anticipated Mekedatu project would be completed during the current tenure of the Congress government. DK Shivakumar (PTI)

Responding to former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief HD Deve Gowda's allegation that the Congress government was not serious about the project, Shivakumar emphasised their commitment to obtaining the Centre's approval for the project.

Dismissing accusations, Shivakumar said, "We are fighting legally to secure approvals for the Mekedatu project. The Supreme Court has directed the Water Management Tribunal not to obstruct the dam's construction."

"We will complete the project within our government's tenure, but will Mr Gowda, who is close to the Prime Minister, get the Centre's approval for the project? Mr Deve Gowda is casting aspersions on us unnecessarily," Shivakumar said.

He questioned the BJP's lack of pressure on the Centre, urging Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha to approach the Prime Minister for project approvals.

"River Cauvery is our mother and we are all alive due to her blessing. Yet, none of the 26 MPs from the BJP are pressuring the Centre to approve the project. Why is it that Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha isn't approaching the Prime Minister to obtain approvals for the Mekedatu project?" he asked.

Shivakumar outlined preparations for the project, instructing officials to allocate revenue lands to those affected and initiating a tree census by the Forest Department.

"We have already instructed revenue officials of Mandya, Chamarajanagara, Mysuru and Bengaluru rural districts to hand over revenue lands to those who will lose their lands to the Mekedatu project. The Forest Department officials to start the tree census exercise," he explained.

The Mekedatu project, designed to store about 66 TMC of water, aims to act as a balancing reservoir for water distribution to Tamil Nadu.

Highlighting the Congress government's commitment to farmers, Shivakumar inaugurated the Mutthinamulasoge project, emphasizing its role in providing Cauvery water to 150 tanks in 79 villages of Periyapatna taluk.

He underscored the Congress government's dedication to farmer welfare and expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support received in the region.

"Mekedatu project will store about 66 TMC of water. The dam is a balancing reservoir to release water to Tamil Nadu when there isn't enough water in Harangi, Kabini, KRS and Hemavathi reservoirs," he said.

"Awakened by our Mekedatu yatra, former Chief Minister SR Bommai earmarked ₹1000 crore for the project. There are no funds for that now. Why isn't JDS questioning the BJP on this?" he asked.

Shivakumar credited the Congress government for implementing all five guarantee schemes, contrasting it with the unfulfilled promises of the BJP and JDS.

"The construction of the Mutthinamulasoge project was initiated during the previous Congress government in 2018 and the project is inaugurated today by the Congress government itself, he said, adding that the Congress government is committed to the cause of farmers. The project provides Cauvery water to 150 tanks in 79 villages in Periyapatna Taluk," the deputy CM said.

"Our government is committed to the welfare of farmers. All of us including H C Mahadevappa, Boseraju and Venkatesh will work for the prosperity of the region. The farmers of the region have given us a resounding victory in this region and we are grateful for that," he said.

"We have implemented all the five guarantee schemes as promised while BJP and JDS have not kept their words," he added.

He recited his well-known poem, emphasising the success of Congress' guarantee schemes in Karnataka: "Five guarantees have made the hand stronger; petals of the lotus have withered; and the woman with the bunch of paddy dropped her harvest."

He refuted BJP's emphasis on "mantrakshathe," asserting that Congress' schemes, such as Annabhagya, Yuvanidhi, Gruhalakshmi, Shakthi, and Gruhajyothi, are the true solutions to people's problems.

The Deputy Chief Minister further urged voters to support Congress in the upcoming parliamentary elections, promising more projects and a commitment to improving the lives of the people.

He assured that the Congress government would repay the people's gratitude with substantial progress and good work. (ANI)