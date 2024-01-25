close_game
Devanahalli land acquisition row: Karnataka ministers hold meeting with farmers

ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S
Jan 25, 2024 09:23 AM IST

The government had issued a notification to acquire 1,777 acres of land belonging to several villages of Devanahalli taluk for development of industrial area.

Two Karnataka ministers held meetings with farmers groups in favour of and against the land acquisition for development of Palya 2nd Phase Industrial Area of Channarayapatna Hobli in Devanahalli.

A group of farmers has been strongly opposing the decision of the government to acquire 1,777 acres of land in Devanahalli for development. (Representational Image/HT Archive)
A group of farmers has been strongly opposing the decision of the government to acquire 1,777 acres of land in Devanahalli for development. (Representational Image/HT Archive)

After hearing the grievances of both groups at Khanija Bhavan on Wednesday, the Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil and Bengaluru Rural District In-charge Minister KH Muniyappa said that they would hold further discussions with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah before arriving at a final decision.

It may be recalled that the government had issued preliminary notification earlier to acquire 1,777 acres of land belonging to the villages of Palya, Haralur, Polanahalli, Gokarebajenahalli, Nelluru, Mallepura, Nallappanahalli, Cheemachanahalli, Mattibarlu, Muddenahalli, Channarayapatnam, and a few other villages of Devanahalli taluk for the development of industrial area.

However, a group of farmers has been strongly opposing the decision of the government and is demanding that the above notification should be withdrawn. Another group of farmers, though are willing to give up their land, but demanding that both the acquisition process and distribution of compensation should be completed at a speedy pace. If it is not done at the earliest they would be left in a precarious position, the minister said in the meeting.

Industries Department Principal Secretary S Selvakumar was also present in the meetings. (ANI)

