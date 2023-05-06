Karnataka Elections: BJP supporters dress up as Lord Hanuman at PM Modi's roadshow in Bengaluru

Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters dressed up in local folk dance style costumes, as Lord Hanuman and other characters to show up at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow on Saturday in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

PM Modi has until now, covered areas of JP Nagar, RBI Layout, Jayanagar 4th block and South End circle. He is set to travel through 26 kilometres today till 1 pm. (Twitter)

In videos, BJP supporters can be seen dancing around, beating drums and waving BJP's flags before PM Modi's rally.

As Karnataka is set to vote on Wednesday, with results due to be released on May 13, the BJP is looking for a final push before the last day for campaigning, with PM Modi's mega rally in state capital Bengaluru over the weekend.

The Prime Minister began his 26-kilometre-long mega roadshow on Saturday morning with ‘Bajrangbali ki Jai’ chants and slogans like ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. The PM's route was decked with flowers and decorations as supporters cheered along.

Bengaluru was painted in saffron as supporters gathered in lakhs to attend Modi's roadshow. Police were deployed in heavy numbers to maintain security protocols and visuals from the roads showed the crowd decked in saffron scarves, holding ‘arati’ plates and dancing in anticipation of the PM's arrival.

PM Modi posted a message on Twitter on Saturday morning, saying, “In a short while, I will be commencing the roadshow across parts of Bengaluru to interact with people of the city. The bond between Bengaluru and BJP is an old and strong one. This city has supported our party since the early days and we have made numerous efforts for its growth.”

