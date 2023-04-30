Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Elections Live Updates: PM Modi holds roadshow in Mysuru
Karnataka Elections Live Updates: PM Modi holds roadshow in Mysuru

Updated on Apr 30, 2023 06:48 PM IST

Today is PM Modi's second day in Karnataka. He held multiple meetings and a roadshow in the state on Sunday.

PM Modi holds roadshow in Mysuru
PM Modi holds roadshow in Mysuru(ANI)
Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Ahead of Karnataka assembly elections, PM Modi has set foot in the southern state to campaign for the BJP which is aiming to retain the power. Today is his second day of his ninth visit to Karnataka and he we will hold multiple public meetings and a road show. 

He will also address the crowd in three public meetings on Sunday which are scheduled at Kolar, Channapatna and Belur. He will also hold a road show at Karnataka' Mysuru on Sunday evening, before leaving the state. 

On Saturday, PM Modi held a 5.6-kilometer road show in north Bengaluru . He covered Magadi Road, Nice junction and Sumanahalli in the city and huge number of supporters were seen on both sides of the road.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 30, 2023 06:45 PM IST

    PM Modi holds roadshow in Mysuru

    PM Modi is holding a roadshow at Mysuru presently.

  • Apr 30, 2023 06:32 PM IST

    BJP national president JP Nadda visits BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru's house in Mangaluru

    BJP President JP Nadda visited Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru's house in Mangaluru on Sunday.

  • Apr 30, 2023 05:42 PM IST

    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra holds a roadshow in Kudachi, Belagavi

    Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a roadshow in Belagavi today. The Congress leader is in the state ahead of the general elections.

  • Apr 30, 2023 05:18 PM IST

    PM Modi addresses public in Belur

    “Karnataka's Congress unit works round the clock for one family sitting in Delhi. For every decision, they need to have a green signal from that family. JD(S) is a pvt ltd party of a single family. They're spending their energies on welfare of their family,” said Prime Minister Modi addressing the public in Belur.

     

  • Apr 30, 2023 05:10 PM IST

    ‘Insulting PM Modi is like insulting India:’ Yogi Adityanath

    Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath who is Karnataka for election campagning told that the Congress realised that they are losing in the state. 

    He said, “It is confirmed that the Congress is losing ground in Karnataka. Which is why, they are attacking the PM with ‘poisonous snake’ comments. Insulting the PM is like insulting the country and Congress is know for insulting India.” 

  • Apr 30, 2023 04:29 PM IST

    ‘Let’s go for a run?' Siddaramaiah to PM Modi

    Senior Congress leader and former CM Siddaramaiah hurled a challenge at PM Modi and asked him if he could run with him.

    In a response to the PM’s comments about those who are seeking votes with an excuse of retiring from politics, Siddaramaiah tweeted, “Did you, Mr @narendramodi, remove @BSYBJP as CM because he was tired? And then you begged him to campaign for you in the elections. Let us, you & me, go for a run & see who is tired. I will serve my people till my last breath.”

  • Apr 30, 2023 03:49 PM IST

    Congress encourages riots in society: JP Nadda in Karnataka

    Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Sunday alleged that Congress "encourages riots" in society whenever the party gains power.

    He said, "Our government is committed to working for the development of the poor, farmers, and women of the state. We have empowered the woman of the state. Whenever Congress comes to power, it encourages riots in society."

  • Apr 30, 2023 02:40 PM IST

    Both Congress and JD(S) are dynasty parties: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked the rival Congress and the BJP in Karnataka on Sunday. He said, “Both Congress and the JD(S) prentend to be two different parties but they are one. The crowd today at the Kolar will give both the parties sleepless nights.”

    PM Modi will also participate in a rally at Channapatna, from where JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy is contesting. 

  • Apr 30, 2023 01:20 PM IST

    They called me a poisonous snake, people will answer them on May 13: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has responded on Mallikarjun Kharge's ‘poisonous snake’ jibe at him and told that Congress hates him because he fights against corruption. He said, “I have been fighting corruption ever since I became the PM. Congress doesn't like it and hence calls me a poisonous snake. The people of Karnataka will give them a befitting reply on May 13.” 

  • Apr 30, 2023 12:46 PM IST

    Congress is 85% commission party, will be clean bowled in elections: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi continued to attack the Congress party in his second day address at Karnataka. Speaking at Kolar, he said, “Congress party is a 85% commission party and their own PM had agreed about it. They had runied the country till 2014. Even in this assembly elections, the party will be clean bowled.” 

  • Apr 30, 2023 11:48 AM IST

    Priyanka Gandhi visits a tea seller's house in Belagavi

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi who is campaigning in Karnataka for upcoming assembly elections has visited a house of tea seller in Belagavi. Priyanka was seen interacting with a woman who sells tea and explained her the five poll promises that the Congress party has made. She will also visit Bagalkote on Sunday.  

  • Apr 30, 2023 09:35 AM IST

    PM Modi to address 100th episode of ‘Mann ki Baat’ from Karnataka

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio show, ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will finish 100 episodes today, when he is in Karnataka for election campaigning. The state unit of BJP has made arrangements for the broadcasting of 100th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat.’ He will also hold public meetings and a road show in Mysuru on Sunday evening. 

CM Yogi listens to 100th episode of PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' in Karnataka

Published on Apr 30, 2023 05:18 PM IST

CM Yogi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' is always motivating and promoting positivity.

CM Yogi listens to 100th episode of PM's 'Mann Ki Baat' in Karnataka
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

BJP betrayed public, trying to divert from real issues: Priyanka Gandhi

Updated on Apr 30, 2023 04:52 PM IST

"The party is trying to divert the public from the main issues which are unemployment, no development work done etc," Priyanka Gandhi said.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. (File Photo)
ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

‘Let’s go for a run and see…': Ex-CM Siddaramaiah challenges PM Modi

Updated on Apr 30, 2023 04:39 PM IST

He shared a video of him running along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ last year and tagged PM Narendra Modi.

‘Let’s go for a run?': Ex - CM Siddaramaiah challenges PM Modi
Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

‘I am a snake, but..’: PM Modi responds to Kharge's jab in Karnataka's Kolar

Updated on Apr 30, 2023 04:34 PM IST

He said that the grand old party hates him because he is fighting corruption, ever since he was made the prime minister of this country.

‘I am a snake, but..’: PM Modi responds to Kharge's jab in Karnataka's Kolar
Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Priyanka Gandhi visits a tea seller's house in Belagavi. Video

Published on Apr 30, 2023 12:34 PM IST

She was seen explaining the poll promises of Congress and told that the party will fulfil all of them, if voted to power.

Priyanka Gandhi visits a tea seller's house in Belagavi.
Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Three students from Karnataka top JEE Mains 2023, score 100 percentile. Details

Updated on Apr 30, 2023 12:30 PM IST

Ridhi Kamlesh Kumar Maheshwari from Karnataka who topped the exam is the only female candidate to secure a 100 percentile in JEE Mains Result 2023.

Three students from Karnataka top JEE Mains 2023, score 100 percentile. Details
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

Updated on Apr 30, 2023 06:48 PM IST

Today is PM Modi's second day in Karnataka. He held multiple meetings and a roadshow in the state on Sunday.

PM Modi holds roadshow in Mysuru(ANI)
Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

PM Narendra Modi holds a road show in north Bengaluru

Updated on Apr 30, 2023 08:49 AM IST

On Sunday evening, PM Modi will hold another road show in Mysuru, before leaving the state.

PM Narendra Modi holds a road show in Bengaluru
Pathi Venkata Thadhagath

PM Modi’s tactics unlikely to work in Karnataka, say experts

Updated on Apr 30, 2023 12:27 AM IST

According to experts, Prime Minister Modi’s attempts to drive BJP’s campaigns on the personal comments made on him by the Congress are unlikely to works in poll bound Karnataka.

According to experts, PM Modi’s tactics unlikely to work in Karnataka. (PTI)
Arun Dev

Karnataka polls: Cultural faultiness in focus near K’taka-Maha border

Updated on Apr 30, 2023 04:36 AM IST

Belagavi city is ground zero of the tussle between Kannada outfits and the MES over a border dispute that dates back to 1957.

Karnataka is set to go to election on May 10.
Arun Dev

Congress keeps abusing me and losing: Modi

Updated on Apr 30, 2023 01:29 AM IST

PM Narendra Modi has accused the Congress of abusing him 91 times, and criticised the party's treatment of the Lingayat community, BR Ambedkar and VD Savarkar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a roadshow in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI)
HT Correspondent, Bengaluru

Karnataka health department issues fresh heat wave advisory; Check guidelines

Published on Apr 29, 2023 02:02 PM IST

The advisory guided organisers of outdoor activities to ensure shade, air circulation and drinking water facility.

While the mercury rose in districts like Raichur, parts of Bengaluru and other regions in the state saw heavy showers on Saturday.(Burhaan Kinu / Hindustan Times)
Yamini C S

Ex-deputy CM G Parameshwara suffers head injury after stone pelting during rally

Published on Apr 29, 2023 01:31 PM IST

Karnataka's former deputy CM and senior Congress leader G Parameshwara suffered a head injury after locals allegedly pelted stones at him during a poll rally.

Congress leader G Parameshwara will be contesting the assembly elections from Koratagere.(AP File Photo)
Yamini C S

Conviction rate in election-related offences high in Karnataka: Top EC official

Published on Apr 29, 2023 12:28 PM IST

The Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka said there were over 50% convictions in the cases related to the model code of conduct (MCC) violations in the state.

The Election Commission (EC) closely follows the MCC violation cases. (Representative Image)
PTI | | Posted by Yamini C S

'Congress abused me 91 times…': PM Modi at Bidar rally

Updated on Apr 29, 2023 12:17 PM IST

PM Modi took the BJP's campaign in poll-bound Karnataka further by addressing a public meeting in Bidar district on Saturday morning.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Vijaypura and Belagavi's Kudachi, and then arrive in state capital Bengaluru for a roadshow later today.(@narendramodi/Twitter)
Yamini C S
