Karnataka Elections Live Updates: PM Modi holds roadshow in Mysuru

Ahead of Karnataka assembly elections, PM Modi has set foot in the southern state to campaign for the BJP which is aiming to retain the power. Today is his second day of his ninth visit to Karnataka and he we will hold multiple public meetings and a road show.

He will also address the crowd in three public meetings on Sunday which are scheduled at Kolar, Channapatna and Belur. He will also hold a road show at Karnataka' Mysuru on Sunday evening, before leaving the state.

On Saturday, PM Modi held a 5.6-kilometer road show in north Bengaluru . He covered Magadi Road, Nice junction and Sumanahalli in the city and huge number of supporters were seen on both sides of the road.