Karnataka expands partnership with British Council to strengthen 'Arivu Kendras'

The Karnataka government on Thursday expanded its partnership with the British Council to strengthen English language learning, library services, and knowledge access in rural areas through the state's Gram Panchayat Arivu Kendras.

Under this collaboration by the State's Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department, the number of British Council Library Corners in Gram Panchayat Arivu Kendras will be increased from 10 to 70, with 60 additional centres being established across the state, it said.

"As part of the initiative, the British Council will provide 3,000 English children's books and extend free access to its digital library resources, enabling rural readers to connect with global knowledge platforms and curated English learning content," a statement issued by the minister's office said.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj and IT/BT Priyank Kharge highlighted the importance of strengthening rural knowledge infrastructure and expanding access to English language learning for young people across the state.

"Gram Panchayat libraries have evolved into vibrant Arivu Kendras centres of learning, curiosity and knowledge for rural communities across Karnataka. During the pandemic, these libraries became critical learning spaces for children, and by offering free membership to those aged 6 to 18, we have brought over 5 million young readers into this ecosystem," he said.

He said that for many young people in rural Karnataka, English language skills are an important pathway to higher education, employability and social mobility. "Our partnership with the British Council helps bring high-quality English learning resources, books, and digital content closer to these learners," he said.

According to him, the success of the first 10 British Council Library Corners has encouraged the state government to expand the initiative to 70 centres across the state, ensuring that more children and young people can benefit from global learning resources.

Kharge also emphasised that Karnataka is building one of the largest rural knowledge networks in the country through its Gram Panchayat libraries.

Currently, 5,884 Gram Panchayat Arivu Kendras are actively functioning across rural Karnataka, and plans are underway to establish around 6,600 additional village libraries, creating a network of over 12,000 rural libraries across the state, he said.

"These centres are equipped with computers and internet connectivity, enabling access to digital learning resources, online training sessions, and enrichment programs that can reach children and learners across thousands of villages simultaneously," he added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.