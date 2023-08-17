Karnataka faces large rainfall deficit, Bengaluru records 5th hottest August day

Bengaluru city saw its fifth hottest August day on Wednesday as it recorded a maximum temperature of 31.8 degrees Celsius, which was 3.7 degrees above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Bengaluru had previously recorded a temperature of 33.3 degrees Celsius in 1899, which was a record high for the month of August, a report said.

Karnataka saw an average maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.(AFP)

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) said the average maximum temperature across the state was a whooping 35.1 degrees Celsius, recorded at Yadgir District. Around 85% of the geographical area in the state recorded a maximum temperature in the range of 30 to 36 degrees Celsius. Maximum temperature in the range of 35 to 37 degrees Celsius was recorded in some parts of Kalaburagi, Kolar, Belagavi, Koppala, Yadgir, Vijayapura and Raichur districts, the centre noted.

The KSNDMC also analysed data from June 1 to August 16 and said 14 districts in the southern state were witnessing a rainfall deficit ranging from 20 to 44 per cent, namely Bagalkote, Ballari, Vijayanagara, Haveri, Shivamogga, Udupi, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kodagu, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Bengaluru Urban and Chikkaballapura.

A comparison of rainfall distribution in July vs August 1-16. (KSNDMC)

However, in an analysis from August 1 to August 16, the centre said as many as 27 districts out of the total 31 were experiencing a “large deficit”, while three were seeing a “deficit” and only one district saw “normal” rainfall.

Rainfall weakens across state

While coastal districts continued to witness isolated showers, the intensity and frequency of rainfall across the state has calmed down this month, with monsoon activity weakening over the state. The top three locations with the highest rainfall over the last 24 hours were Kadle in Honnavar Taluk, Uttara Kannada district with 43 mm rainfall, Saasvihalli in Navalgund Taluk, Dharwad district with 37 mm rainfall, and Sulagodu Dam in Hosanagara Taluk, Shivamogga district with 34.5 mm rainfall.