Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce on Monday held a meeting with women artists to discuss sexual and other abuse prevalent in the industry. Karnataka Film Chamber holds meeting with women artistes against sexual offences in KFI

The meeting was presided over by commission chairperson Nagalakshmi Choudhary.

The film actresses Bhawana, Sanjana Garlani, Tara, and director Kavita Lankesh along with other actresses attended the meeting with several other cine artists and workers.

The meeting was held to discuss and form a committee to address issues particularly to deal and prevent any sexual offences.

The Hema report highlights the alleged exploitation and mistreatment of women in the film industry.

Last month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public. It contains shocking accounts alleging harassment, exploitation, and ill-treatment of women professionals.

The report of the three-member panel headed by a former judge of the Kerala High Court and set up by the state government in 2017, was submitted to the Pinarayi-led Kerala government in December 2019 and made public only this month.

The government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the hardships faced by women in the industry.