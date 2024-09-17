Dancing through the delay: Gujaratis turn Uttarakhand road into dance floor by playing garba

A group of Gujaratis, stranded in Uttarakhand due to a landslide, was filmed dancing garba to pass the time. Footage of their vibrant performance on a scenic road has gone viral on social media. Stranded due to a landslide, Gujaratis played garba in Uttarakhand.(X/@virajux)

The video was filmed by Viraj Gorasia, who told HT.com that he and his parents are part of a tour group that is currently travelling for a Char Dham Yatra. The group met with a significant delay while going towards Gangotri due to landslides in the area.

“It had been raining for 3 days non-stop and landslides were predicted. On 14th September, as I began my journey towards Gangotri, I found that a 8 to 10 km long traffic had formed due to a heavy landslide,” Viraj told HT.com

Informed by police officials that road clearance could take between 6 to 10 hours, the group started looking for ways to pass the time. “A group of Gujaratis thought that playing garba is the best that they can do in the spare time…So they started playing garba and singing garba songs as well,” Viraj told HT.com. “After sometime, some more Gujaratis including my parents joined them to play garba,” he added.

On the social media platform X, he shared a video that shows the group dancing on the road.

Take a look at the video below:

The travel group consisted of 30 to 40 Gujaratis who played the garba for an hour. “After some time there was theplas and khakhra were eaten as well,” Viraj recalled.

He said that “As a Gujju myself, this was very funny and beautiful. Random Gujjus in a very remote village united together to make the best of the time available.”

The video has collected thousands of views and amused comments on X.

Some called it “Navratri ki taiyari (Navratri prep),” while others said “Gujjus are the best people I have known.”