Karnataka floods: Bommai to meet IT firms representatives to instill confidence

If there is a sector that remained the most affected by the recent Bengaluru floods, it is the IT sector. As the ORR stretch in the city, where most of the IT companies are located, suffered severely from waterlogging, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai announced that he will meet the IT representatives and hear their grievances.

On Wednesday, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai told reporters “The IT industry has suffered a lot due to these unprecedented rains. I am going to meet their representatives soon and assure them of the immediate bounce back. I will also explain how much the government is spending to fix all civic issues in the ORR region. Our government will instil complete confidence in all IT companies in the capital city. Bengaluru will remain as an IT hub and we all will face such natural hazards together”

Earlier, the ORRCA (Outer Ring Road Companies Association) wrote a letter to the CM claiming that the IT companies have collectively lost ₹255 crore when the employees were stuck in traffic for five hours a day last week.

Bommai visited the submerged areas of east Bengaluru on the late night of Tuesday and instructed officials to be available to the public. “The BBMP has been working relentlessly on the ground and I appreciate their efforts. Very soon, our government is going to take action against encroachments without any mercy. I am also going to meet builders and make sure everyone follows the National Green Tribunal (NGT) orders,” added the chief minister.