Rain havoc: Bengaluru slowly returning to normalcy
Traffic is almost returning to near-usual levels, and things may get back to normal very soon, officials hoped.
Parts of Bengaluru that were battered by torrential rains for the last couple of days appeared to be slowly returning to normalcy with floodwaters by and large receding in some areas.
According to official sources, most parts of the waterlogged roads have been cleared, while work is on for removing water in some of the worst hit areas that were inundated, amid some respite from rains.
News agency ANI reported that waterlogging has started to recede at the infamous Outer Ring Road near Eco Space in Bengaluru.
Also read: Flight operations at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport return to normal
Traffic is almost returning to near-usual levels, and things may get back to normal very soon, they hoped.
Bengaluru traffic police have issued an advisory regarding waterlogging near 'Eco Space' on the Outer Ring Road among other areas.
Also read: Water floods luxurious villa's living room in Bengaluru | See pics
Also, the city's Cauvery water supply is said to have resumed to a large extent, after the supply was hit in some areas because of flooding at a pumping station in T K Halli, officials said.
Meanwhile, Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) are meeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday to assess the extent of damage suffered in the state due to floods in the months of July and August.
-
WATCH: Volvo bus skids on slippery road amid rain, avoids crash by inches
Rain looked to claim more lives in Karnataka as a Volvo bus avoided an accident in a near miss on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway near Bidadi. The bus, a KSRTC Airavat, was ferrying several passengers on board. Fortunately, nobody was hurt in the incident. It is not clear if anyone was hurt in that accident.
-
Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi pays surprise visit to PMCH, finds condition ‘appalling’
Bihar deputy chief minister and health minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav paid a surprise visit to Patna Medical College Hospital ( PMCH) in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday and expressedYadav'ss serious displeasure over the lack of proper facilities including cleanliness as well as poor attendance of doctors at the premier state hospital.
-
Delhi’s Rajpath to be called ‘Kartavya Path’ now; NDMC passes proposal
The New Delhi Municipal Council on Wednesday passed the resolution to rename Rajpath as 'Kartavya Path'. The process to change the signages will be completed by tonight Lok Sabha MP and NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi said the proposal was approved in a special meeting of the NDMC Council. “We have approved the proposal to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path in the special Council meeting today,” Lekhi said. Rajpath was known as Kingsway during British Rule.
-
Man strangles mother to death in Thane, tries to pass it off as suicide
A man allegedly strangulated his 50-year-old mother to death in Maharashtra's Thane district and tried to pass it off as a case of suicide, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Monday in Kalyan town and the 34-year-old accused, identified as Ravi Pumni, was arrested on Tuesday, inspector S G Gavali from Kolsewadi police station said. The duo again had a fight on the intervening night of Sunday-Monday, the official said.
-
Women’s commission seeks security for Sonali Phogat’s daughter
Nearly a fortnight after BJP leader and actress Sonali Phogat's death in Goa, Haryana State Commission for Women on Tuesday wrote to director general of police, demanding security for Phogat's' 15-year-old daughter. In her letter, commission's chairperson Renu Bhatia said that after Phogat's death, her daughter (Yashodhara) is the sole owner of her ancestral property.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics