Karnataka forest minister suspends officials after five tiger deaths in MM Hills: Report

In the wake of five tiger deaths in Male Mahadeshwara (MM) Hills near Bengaluru, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has taken strong disciplinary action against several forest officials for serious lapses in duty. The tragedy, involving an adult tigress and her four cubs found dead in the Hugyam range on June 26, prompted immediate government scrutiny, news agency PTI reported. Initial investigations suggest that the tigers in Karnataka were poisoned, allegedly by chemicals applied to a cow carcass. (PTI/representative)

Two officials — Assistant Conservator of Forests Gajanana Hegde and Range Forest Officer Madesh — have been suspended for failing to supervise patrolling staff and neglecting their core responsibilities. The Minister has also proposed the suspension of Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) Y Chakrapani, citing substantial evidence of dereliction of duty. All three were placed on mandatory leave starting June 30 while further departmental proceedings are initiated, the report said.

Initial investigations suggest the tigers were poisoned, allegedly by chemicals applied to a cow carcass. Authorities have arrested three suspects, including the cow’s owner, believed to have set the fatal bait in retaliation after the tiger attacked livestock.

A high-level probe led by Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Kumar Pushkar was launched to determine who the culprits were. Following a preliminary report from the committee, Minister Khandre urged the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms to act on the officials' failures and called for a final report by July 10.

The situation was made worse due to the fact that contract staff responsible for patrolling had reportedly gone unpaid for three months. Though funds were released in April, bureaucratic delays meant wages weren't disbursed until June, severely affecting staff morale. On June 23, contract workers even held a protest over the unpaid salaries.

The Minister's office said this failure, particularly on DCF Chakrapani's part, constituted a serious oversight that directly contributed to the forest department's inability to prevent the poisonings. Citing the committee’s findings, the deaths of the 11-year-old tigress and her cubs, aged around 10–11 months, were described as preventable and linked to staff negligence and systemic failures.

(With inputs from PTI)