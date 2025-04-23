Karnataka government sets up helplines to trace tourists in J&K after Pahalgam terror attack

The Karnataka Tourism Department has issued an appeal to all tour operators and travel agencies in the state to get in touch with designated helpline numbers and share details of tourists who have recently travelled to Jammu and Kashmir. Mortal remains of Pahalgam terrorist attack victims being identified at a hospital morgue in Srinagar.(PTI)

This comes after a terror attack in Pahalgam that left 28 people dead and injured. The initiative aims to help the state government trace and ensure the safe return of its residents currently in the region.

The following helpline numbers have been activated for this purpose:

080-43344334

080-43344335

080-43344336

080-43344342

Family members and relatives of tourists can also contact these numbers to provide relevant information or seek assistance. The government has assured all support to those affected and is working to coordinate rescue and return operations.

Karnataka’s Labour Minister Santosh Lad arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday to coordinate the repatriation of the mortal remains of Manjunath Rao, a resident of Shivamogga who was among the victims of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said Lad flew from Hubballi to Srinagar late Tuesday night following instructions from the state government to assist the grieving family and ensure all necessary arrangements were made swiftly.

Manjunath Rao, who worked as a realtor, had travelled to Jammu and Kashmir with his wife and son on a package tour that began about eight days ago. The trip turned tragic when militants opened fire on a group of tourists near the scenic town of Pahalgam. Rao was killed in the attack, while his wife and son survived.

Back in Shivamogga, preparations for his funeral are underway, with the community mourning the sudden loss.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rao’s maternal uncle, Madhav Murthy, recounted the heart-wrenching details of the incident.

"Manjunath took his family to Kashmir to celebrate his son’s academic success—he scored 98% in his second PU exams. While they were eating panipuri, terrorists opened fire. They told his wife and son, ‘Go and tell this to Modiji,’ before letting them go," Murthy said. "It’s devastating to lose someone like this. Local leaders, including the MP, MLA, and RSS members, are helping with arrangements to bring his body back."

The attack in Pahalgam has triggered widespread condemnation, with leaders across the political spectrum calling for justice and support for the victims’ families.

