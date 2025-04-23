Pahalgam terror attack: One from Bengaluru among two killed from Karnataka, two more feared dead

A second tourist from Karnataka was confirmed dead in the terrorist attack that shook Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, bringing the toll from the state to two. Injured tourists being bought to a hospital after terrorists target tourists in J&K's Pahalgam, on Tuesday.(ANI Grab)

The victim, identified as Bharath Bhushan, a resident of Mattikere in Bengaluru, was travelling with his wife Sujatha and their three-year-old son when terrorists opened fire on tourists in a popular meadow near the hill town, news agency PTI reported.

According to reports, Bharath was shot dead at close range, while Sujatha and their son miraculously escaped unharmed, the report added.

Manjunath Rao, a realtor from Shivamogga, was also killed in the same attack while on a vacation with his wife and son. Both families were on separate trips when the incident occurred.

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya took to social media to share details about Bharath Bhushan's family.

“Just now spoke with Mrs. Sujata, a resident of Mattikere, Bengaluru. Her husband Sri Bharat Bhushan was shot dead earlier today in the terror attack. She and her 3-year-old son have survived,” Surya posted on X.

He added that he had coordinated with local authorities in Jammu and Kashmir to ensure the family’s safe stay in Anantnag, and arrangements were being made to bring them and others back to Bengaluru safely.

According to Deccan Herald, two more individuals from the state are feared to have lost their lives in the horrific terror attack.

Special teams sent

In response to the tragedy, the Karnataka government has mobilized two special teams. One team comprising senior officers and another of police personnel has been dispatched to Jammu and Kashmir. Additionally, an adventure team from the Sports Department, led by Commissioner Chethan, is also on its way to assist.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who earlier condemned the attack, said all efforts are being made to provide assistance to the victims’ families and bring the mortal remains of the deceased back to Karnataka.

