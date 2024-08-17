Karnataka Governor approves prosecution against CM Siddaramaiah in MUDA 'scam'

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Saturday approved the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over allegations related to a site allotment controversy involving the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), according to official sources, news agency PTI reported. This decision follows petitions by T J Abraham and others, despite the state government's call for the withdrawal of the Governor's notice. (AFP image)

The governor’s decision follows three petitions filed by individuals T J Abraham, Pradeep, and Snehamayi Krishna.

"The Governor has granted sanction for prosecution against the Chief Minister. It is based on three petitions filed by T J Abraham, one Pradeep and Snehamayi Krishna," an official from the Raj Bhavan told the agency.

Earlier, on July 26, Governor Gehlot had issued a "show-cause notice" to CM Siddaramaiah, asking him to respond within seven days why he should not face prosecution. In response, the Karnataka cabinet had "strongly recommended" that the governor retract the notice issued to the chief minister, accusing him of misusing his constitutional role.

What is the MUDA scam?

The MUDA scam involves exchanging valuable land in a prime area for less desirable land in a remote part of the city. Opposition parties claim the scam is worth ₹3,000 crore and involves Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi, as a beneficiary.

Siddaramaiah has denied the allegations, asserting that MUDA illegally developed a layout on four acres of land owned by his wife in Kesarur, Mysuru, without proper acquisition.

Furthermore, the BJP and JD(S) recently completed their week-long protest march earlier this month, calling for CM Siddaramaiah to resign over the alleged corruption charges in the "scam" case. The march, ending with a large rally, aimed to spotlight claims that MUDA fraudulently allotted sites, including to Siddaramaiah's wife.

(With inputs from PTI)