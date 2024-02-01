Karnataka Governor clarifies he 'returned, not rejected' Kannada signboard ordinance

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot on Wednesday issued a clarification that he has only “returned” the ordinance on imposing 60 per cent Kannada language on all sign boards back to the state government, and not “rejected” it. File photo of Thaawar Chand Gehlot(PTI)

This comes in the backdrop of several media reports suggesting that he had rejected the ordinance, which prompted the state's Deputy Chief Minister and Karnataka Congress chief, DK Shivakumar, to appeal to him to reconsider it.

"It is reported in the newspapers and TV channels that the Governor has rejected the 'Karnataka Bhasha Samagra Abhivruddhi (Tiddupadi) Adhyadesha, 2024' (60 per cent use of Kannada in signage boards) ordinance," An official statement from the Karnataka Raj Bhavan said on Wednesday, as accessed by news agency ANI.

"Governor has not rejected the said Ordinance rather the Ordinance has been returned to the State Government with the advice to present the said Bill before both the Houses of State Legislature for approval, since the notification for summoning both the Houses has already been issued which is scheduled to commence from February 12, 2024," It added.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah responded to this and spoke to reporters, saying, “What the Governor has said is to pass it in the assembly session, he hasn't rejected the ordinance. We'll pass it in the assembly session.”

The raging language row in Karnataka erupted after the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV), a pro-Kannada group, held violent protests and vandalised properties in markets and business areas, especially attacking and damaging sign boards with majority writing in languages other than Kannada.

Following this, the Karnataka Cabinet in early January okayed an ordinance that enforces 60 per cent Kannada language usage on sign boards of shops, enterprises, institutions and other places.

