Karnataka govt and Wistron sign MoU to set up laptop manufacturing unit

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jan 31, 2024 09:35 PM IST

The Taiwan-based company would invest ₹1,500 crore in this, which is likely to create around 3,000 employment opportunities.

The Karnataka government and Wistron (ICT Service Management Solutions) signed a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday to set up a laptop manufacturing plant here.

The Taiwan-based company would invest 1,500 crore in this, which is likely to create around 3,000 employment opportunities.

Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar urges Governor to reconsider Kannada boards ordinance

Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil said the company has sought 32 acres of land for the proposed project, and the government is considering providing the required land in the surroundings of the Bengaluru region.

The company has planned to commence work related to setting up the plant in July, and to start manufacturing laptops by January 2026.

Claiming that this is going to be the first of its kind unit to manufacture laptops in Karnataka, the minister said the unit aligned to Industry 4.0 standards with a fully automated facility would make laptops for all brands and over 50 per cent of laptops made from here would be exported.

Further, the plant would produce Internet of Things (IoT) components and EV-related parts, he said.

Patil also highlighted that this move is not just about the production of electronics, it is also about fostering innovation, creating job opportunities, and positioning Karnataka as a leader in the electronics manufacturing industry.

Senior officials from Wistron and the state government were present at the signing of MoU.

