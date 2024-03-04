Amid soaring temperatures across the state, Karnataka’s Health and Family Welfare Department has issued a public health advisory for vulnerable sections of people. The government asked people to be extra cautious as the temperatures will likely remain the same for the next few days. Karnataka govt issues health advisory as temperatures soar in state. Details(Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

According to a report in the Deccan Herald, the department asked people to stay hydrated and consume liquids to stay hydrated. Vulnerable people like infants, pregnant women, people with mental and physical issues and older people are asked to be extra cautious in such unusual temperatures. It also advised keeping their heads covered from the direct sunlight and using oral rehydration solutions (ORS).

Parts of Bengaluru are already running dry as most places face water issues. As the state is hit worst by drought, the borewells in the city are drying up, and many residents are now depending on tankers.

People also allege that Bengaluru water tankers are trying to benefit from the crisis and charging exorbitant amounts from the residents. A 1000-litre water tanker that used to cost ₹600 to ₹800 is now costing more than ₹2000; most apartments dependent on water tankers have no way other than buying from these water suppliers. They also demand the government to put a price cap on these water tankers and restrict them from overcharging.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday announced that the private water tankers in Bengaluru would be taken over by the State government in view of severe water shortage.

DK Shivakumar said, "There is a massive water shortage in Bengaluru. The officials of the BWSSB (Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board) and BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) are holding meetings on a daily basis to overcome the issue."