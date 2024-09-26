Karnataka govt revokes consent for CBI to probe cases in state amid MUDA ‘scam’ case

The Karnataka government has revoked the general consent given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases in the state, citing the agency's alleged “bias”. The decision, announced on Thursday after a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, comes amid growing demands from the opposition BJP for a CBI investigation into the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) land allotment case. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah speaks to the media, in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)

Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil dismissed claims that the withdrawal was linked to the MUDA controversy, where allegations surfaced regarding the allotment of 14 sites to Siddaramaiah’s wife. Patil clarified that the CBI’s consent has been revoked under the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, and any future investigations will require case-by-case approval, news agency PTI reported. He accused the CBI of operating with prejudice, leading to the government's decision.

Karnataka now joins other non-BJP-ruled states, including West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu, in revoking general consent for CBI investigations.

The decision follows a Special Court order instructing the Lokayukta police to investigate Siddaramaiah in the MUDA case. The court order comes after the Karnataka High Court upheld the Governor’s sanction for an inquiry into the allegations.

Responding to BJP accusations of shielding the Chief Minister, Patil denied any connection between the withdrawal of CBI consent and the ongoing probe. He also emphasized concerns over the CBI's handling of past cases, including mining investigations where the agency allegedly failed to file chargesheets.

Siddaramaiah has since rejected the BJP’s claims of wrongdoing and accused the opposition of conspiring against him. He reaffirmed his intention to fight the case legally and stated he would not resign from the CM post.

(With PTI inputs)