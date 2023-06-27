Karnataka govt should take strict action to prevent cow slaughter: Kateel

Alleging that incidents of cattle theft and slaughter are on the rise after the Congress came to power in Karnataka, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Tuesday demanded strict action must be taken to protect cows as they "represent" the culture of the country. Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel.

Addressing reporters here, Kateel said the nation had given utmost importance to the protection and conservation of cattle, and the cow represents the culture of the country.

Kateel said the previous BJP government introduced the anti-cattle slaughter law to "protect the culture of this land". The present government has failed to take strict measures to prevent the slaughtering of cattle, he charged.

The Dakshina Kannada MP alleged that cases of cattle theft and illegal slaughter are on the rise after the new government took over. The police department should take stringent action against people involved in such incidents.

On Social Welfare Minister Priyank Kharge's statement in favour of the withdrawal of anti-cattle slaughter law, Kateel said the Congress leader should learn to respect the sentiments of people. Such statements are a threat to peace in the society, the BJP state chief asserted.

Kateel said BJP workers have started working very hard for the victory of the party in next year’s Lok Sabha elections. He asked BJP leaders not to come out with unnecessary statements on party affairs.

Notices have been served to the leaders who made such statements, he said, adding that action will be taken against party personnel who violate discipline. "Everyone should work under the regulations and discipline of the party," he said.