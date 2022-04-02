Karnataka HC dismisses petition seeking Bharat Ratna for Shivakumara Swamiji
- On the day of the 115th birth anniversary of the revered seer of the Lingayat community, the Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition to confer the Bharat Ratna award to the late Sri Shivakumara Swamiji.
The High Court of Karnataka on Friday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) which sought a direction to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to confer Bharat Ratna on the late Shivakumara Swamiji of the Siddaganga Math in Tumakuru district.
The division bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi and Justice S R Krishna Kumar dismissed the petition by one Rehan Khan, holding that such a direction can be issued only when the petitioner enjoys such a right. But in this case, no such right is enjoyed by the petitioner to seek such a direction.
The HC said it is the Union government which has the powers to confer Bharat Ratna and other national civilian awards. No individual enjoys any such power to grant the honours and therefore does not have the right to seek such a direction.
The petitioner's advocate Mohammed Tahir had argued that the Union government had established the Bharat Ratna in 1954 to recognise exceptional contribution in the fields of arts, science and public service. Considering the contribution of Shivakumara Swamiji in the field of education, the petitioner had written to the Prime Minister on October 12, 2021 to recommend the Swamiji's name to the President of India to confer the highest civilian award.
The court was asked to direct the PM to consider the letter. The Chief Justice asked the petitioner's counsel whether he was aware of the petition which sought the Bharat Ratna for industrialist Ratan Tata (The Delhi High Court had dismissed the said petition).
Since individuals do not have the power to make such recommendations, the court cannot issue any such direction, the court said. On a lighter note, the court said the petitioner could have met Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was reported to be in Bengaluru, and submitted the request to him and he could have spoken to the Prime Minister.
The petition coincidentally was dismissed on the day when the 115th birth anniversary of Sri Shivakumara Swamiji was celebrated. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi visited the Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru on Thursday, while Home Minister Amit Shah visited the Mutt on Friday for the birth anniversary and Guru Vandana programme.
(PTI)
-
CM Bommai: Crime can be controlled if police stops compromising with criminals
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said police should function without compromising with crime and criminals to control crime. Participating in the Police Flag Day celebrations, Bommai said, "Crime can be controlled if the police function without any compromise with crime and criminals. The state government is proud of its police force and I wish the State Police rises to the top spot in the country."
-
Drugs-on-cruise: Maha govt says DGP to probe NCB witness Prabhakar Sail's death
The Maharashtra government on Saturday said the state police will investigate into the death of Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Bollywood superstar's son Aryan Khan. Sail, who was later declared 'hostile' by the NCB, died of heart attack aSail's'is residence in suburban Chembur, police said. Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse Patil was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
-
PMC to collect ₹50 per day from illegal hawkers for garbage collection
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation has started to collect ₹50 per day from hawkers who are doing business illegally on public roads. PMC anti-encroachment department head Madhav Jagtap said, “The civic body has started collecting ₹50 per day from illegal hawkers. The standing committee of the PMC had approved this resolution on December 17, 2021, which is now being executed by the administration.”
-
Mumbai Sessions Court refuses bail to Nigerian national involved in bank fraud
The Mumbai Sessions Court has rejected the bail plea of a Nigerian national allegedly involved in siphoning off ₹5.43 crore of several account holders of the Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait by creating 78 fake accounts. A total of ₹5.43 crores was transferred to 78 different bank accounts. Michael Okhonko is the mastermind of the crime and used to pay ₹2,000 to every person who helped him open a new bank account.
-
Bengaluru PUBG player makes fake bomb threat call to win game
On March 30, a 12-year-old boy from Bengaluru allegedly made a bomb threat call to the Railway Police Helpline. He claimed to have kept a bomb at the Yelahanka railway station. Boy's motive was to stop his classmate from boarding the Kacheguda Express at the station as he would then lose his partner in PUBG and would have to stop playing the game. The boy had reportedly used the phone his parents had given him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics