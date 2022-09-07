Karnataka HC orders civic body to set up call centres for flood-hit people

The Karnataka high court on Wednesday ordered the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to set up cells to address the grievances of citizens who are facing waterlogging in their areas, reported The Times of India. The court also ordered the civic body to manage the ‘Systematic water flow’ in low-lying areas.

According to the report, the court directed the BBMP to notify the establishment of a team of engineers for each ward who would hear the grievances of the residents. The court asked the BBMP to draw a plan and get it approved by the state government as early as possible. It also directed the civic body to install sluice gates in all Bengaluru lakes.

However, the report said the BBMP has explained to the court how the civic body is functioning round the clock to bring residents out of floods and shift them to safer locations. The water is being drained in most of the places using water pumps and the BBMP has submitted the action to the court.

On Wednesday, a public interest litigation (PIL) was heard by the division bench of the Karnataka high court, headed by acting chief justice Alok Aradhe. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) announced that Bengaluru might receive moderate rains for the next few days