Karnataka HC orders civic body to set up call centres for flood-hit people
The court directed the BBMP to notify the establishment of a team of engineers for each ward who would hear the grievances of the residents.
The Karnataka high court on Wednesday ordered the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to set up cells to address the grievances of citizens who are facing waterlogging in their areas, reported The Times of India. The court also ordered the civic body to manage the ‘Systematic water flow’ in low-lying areas.
According to the report, the court directed the BBMP to notify the establishment of a team of engineers for each ward who would hear the grievances of the residents. The court asked the BBMP to draw a plan and get it approved by the state government as early as possible. It also directed the civic body to install sluice gates in all Bengaluru lakes.
However, the report said the BBMP has explained to the court how the civic body is functioning round the clock to bring residents out of floods and shift them to safer locations. The water is being drained in most of the places using water pumps and the BBMP has submitted the action to the court.
On Wednesday, a public interest litigation (PIL) was heard by the division bench of the Karnataka high court, headed by acting chief justice Alok Aradhe. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department(IMD) announced that Bengaluru might receive moderate rains for the next few days
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
