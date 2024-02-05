Karnataka: Head constable suspended over sexual harassment, says Gadag SP

A head constable was suspended in Gadag district a departmental enquiry initiated against the Naregal police sub-inspector on charges of sexually harassing a degree college student, district superintendent of police B S Nema Gowda said. Gadag superintendent of police said the deputy SP is investigating the complaint and stringent action will be initiated after the investigative report is submitted. (HT Archives)

“PSI Nikhil Kamble and head constable Shankar Nalakar would undergo interrogation as part of the ongoing investigation” the Gadag SP told HT. “The deputy SP is investigating the complaint and stringent action will be initiated after the investigative report is submitted,’’ Gowda said.

According to the complaint filed by the 20-year-old degree student, she was subjected to misbehaviour and harassment by PSI Nikhil Kamble and head constable Shankar Nalakar. The allegations include the police officials obtaining the student’s contact number and sending explicit messages, causing to mental distress to the student.

The complaint prompted SP Gowda to take action, suspending Shankar Nalakar and ordering a probe into the incident.

The aggrieved student said in the complaint that every day she boarded a bus to reach college in Hubbali and returned the same way. “While waiting for bus near the Naregal police station, head constable Shankar tried to speak to her. He managed to collect her cell number through other students and sent obscene messages, causing her mental stress,” an official of Naregal police station said, citing to the complaint.

“The student alleged that the head constable through text messages offered money for physical relationship. The student, expressing frustration, claimed that despite notifying PSI Nikhil and intending to bring the matter to the attention of SP, Shankar Nalakar persisted with the harassment,” the official said.

Calling the allegations serious, SP Nema Gowda assured a thorough investigation. “If the allegations against PSI Nikhil Kamble are proven true, appropriate action would be taken against him,” the SP said.

However, PSI Nikhil Kamble denied the charges. “The allegations against me are baseless. The student is telling lies. I did not make any phone calls or send messages,” the police inspector said.