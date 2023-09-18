News / Cities / Bengaluru News / Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Sunday that the Congress high command will decide whether Siddaramaia

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Sunday that the Congress high command will decide whether Siddaramaia

ANI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Sep 18, 2023 08:14 AM IST

There were several reports that there was a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, though Congress officially did not confirm it.

Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said on Sunday that the Congress high command will decide whether Siddaramaiah will remain the Chief Minister for the entire five-year tenure.

High command will decide whether Siddaramaiah's future: Karnataka Minister
High command will decide whether Siddaramaiah's future: Karnataka Minister

Minister Rao added that Siddaramaiah is "doing good things".

"Congress high command will decide whether CM Siddaramaiah will be CM for five years or not. He is doing good things, and we are all with the CM Siddaramaiah," Rao said while speaking to reporters in Ejipura, Bangalore after inaugurating a BBMP's (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) primary health centre.

There was a power struggle between Siddaramaiah and Karnataka Congress chief D K Shivakumar for the post of Chief Minister and Siddaramaiah was chosen as Chief Minister after many rounds of meetings convened by the party's high command.

There were several reports that there was a power-sharing agreement between Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar, though Congress officially did not confirm any such power sharing.

In May this year, Karnataka Minister MB Patil had said that Siddaramaiah will complete a five-year term as chief minister and there was no proposal for sharing of power.

Reacting to the Nipah virus in the neighbouring state of Kerala, the Health Minister said that there is no such case reported in the state.

In the latest Nipah outbreak in Kerala so far there are total six cases reported and among them two infected persons died.

Minister Rao also said that BBMP primary health centres will be established in all the districts of Bangalore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out