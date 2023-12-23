Karnataka hijab move sparks political slugfest; Congress accused of ‘divide and rule’

The Karnataka government's decision to withdraw the ban on wearing hijab in educational institutions in the state has triggered a huge war of words between the ruling Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Chief minister Siddaramaiah said he has ordered the lifting of the restrictions on wearing hijab while observing that choice of dress and food is personal. The SC in October 2022 had delivered a split verdict on the Hijab issue, with one judge upholding the state government's decision, while the other said the hijab is a matter of choice. (REUTERS)

Reacting strongly to the Karnataka government's move, the BJP on Saturday alleged that the ruling Congress was carrying forward the British policy of “divide and rule”.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, BJP Karnataka chief Vijayendra accused Siddaramaiah of “vitiating” the academic atmosphere. He also said the move raises concerns about the “secular nature” of educational spaces.

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge supported Siddaramaiah's decision to revoke the restrictions placed by the previous BJP regime in 2022.

What is the Hijab row all about?

The controversy first started in January last year when the Government Pre-University College in Karnataka's Udupi allegedly denied entry to six female students who had worn headscarves (hijab).

Following this, there were statewide protests by several groups to allow the hijab in educational institutions, and the matter went on to be tried both in the Karnataka high court as well as the Supreme Court. The latter in October 2022 delivered a split verdict on the issue, with one judge upholding the state government's decision to impose a uniform and the other saying that the hijab is a matter of choice that cannot be interfered with by the state.

Who is backing decision to lift hijab ban?

Congress and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leaders have spoken out in favour of the decision. RLD national president Jayant Chaudhary, and Karnataka ministers Priyank Kharge, Madhu Bangarappa and HK Patil have extended their support.

Kharge, reacting to allegations by the BJP that the ruling party was doing “appeasement politics” and playing “divide and rule”, asserted that the decision was as per the law and hit out at the saffron party by saying they should first “set their own house in order”.

“Whatever the Karnataka government is doing is as per the law and framework of the Constitution. BJP has no work to do, they should set their house in order first,” he said.

Karnataka law minister HK Patil said, “The last government's decision about hijab was totally biased and it was not in tune with the secular thinking of the country.”

He also asserted that the move had “nothing to do with elections.”

Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader Afsar Kodlipet also welcomed the decision, saying, “In 2021, the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government imposed a ban on Hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka. However, (CM) Siddaramaiah has said that the ban will lifted, and we welcome the move.”

Who is against the move?

Slamming the decision, Union minister Giriraj Singh said the lifting of the ban will aid the establishment of Sharia law in the southern state. "This is not merely lifting of the ban on hijab but the establishment of Sharia law in the state. If Rahul Gandhi, Congress and INDI alliance form a government in the country, then Islamic law will be implemented," he told reporters.

Other senior leaders from the BJP including former chief minister BS Yediyurappa condemned the statement government's decision, saying, "Nobody demanded Siddaramaiah to withdraw this hijab decision. All the communities are together. To attend the classes, the same uniform is required, this has been decided by the court also. Just to please the Muslim community, Siddaramaiah has taken this hasty decision. I condemn that and he must withdraw the decision immediately. This will not affect the Lok Sabha elections. In the coming Lok Sabha elections, people will teach them a lesson."

Yediyurappa is currently a member of the BJP's Parliamentary board committee.

Leaders CT Ravi and BY Vijayendra have also opposed the move and alleged that the grand old party was indulging in “appeasement politics” and playing “divide and rule”.

(With agency inputs)