Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra meets top cop Alok Kumar over Shivamogga banner row
Taking up the matter of recent clash in the state over portraits of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Tipu Sultan, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra held a meeting on Tuesday with the Additional Director General of Police Law and Order, Alok Kumar and other senior police officials in Shivamogga.
Jnanendra said that nobody should take the law into their hands at any cost.
"We do not decide anything on the basis of religion. Peace must prevail in the state and we have to maintain law and order here. We will hold a thorough investigation because such events should not happen here again and following this particular case, four people have been arrested so far," he added.
He took a dig at the leader of the Opposition of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah over his comment on 'Savarkar poster' by saying that he only loves vote and we love Savarakar. "What he knows about Savarkar," he said.
"Savarkar fought for the freedom of the country, so what is wrong with installing his poster and his family was jailed for twelve years," he said.
Earlier on August 15, the Karnataka Police imposed section 144 in parts of Shivamogga district after a poster of Veer Savarkar was installed at Ameer Ahmed circle on Independence Day.It has been reported that a group of Tipu Sultan's followers tried to remove Savarkar's banner.The situation remains tense after the incident and following this police did a lathi charge.
"Section 144 of the CrPC imposed for next three days after a group of Tipu Sultan followers tried to remove banners of VD Savarkar to install Tipu Sultan's banners in the Ameer Ahmad circle of the city," the police said.Notably, in a similar case, The Karnataka Police have arrested three persons for allegedly tearing up images featuring images of freedom fighters put on display to celebrate the 75th Independence Day.
The arrests were made by the Halasuru Gate police station in Bengaluru where a case was filed on August 14 under the Prevention of Insult to National Honour Act, 1971, and outraging of religious feelings (under Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code or IPC) over the alleged vandalism of a flex board image of Tipu Sultan put up at Nripatunga Road in Hudson Circle installed as part of the Congress 'Freedom Walk' program on August 15.
3 women among 31 ministers inducted into Bihar’s new council of ministers
Three women were sworn in as Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar expanded his council of ministers on Tuesday days after he ended his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party and formed the government with the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Grand Alliance. Sheela Mandal and Leshi Singh of Kumar's Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) were part of the previous government as well. There were also three women ministers in the previous government.
Karnataka BJP to hold 'Janotsava' rally on Aug 28 to mark an year of Bommai govt
The ruling BJP in Karnataka will be holding 'Janotsava' rally in Doddaballapura on August 28 to mark the completion of Basavaraj Bommai-led government's one year in office and the saffron party being in power for three years in the state. A meeting headed by Chief Minister Bommai was held to discuss the preparations for this event on Tuesday night at his official residence, his office said in a statement.
Mumbai may see moderate to heavy rain; mercury expected to stay below 27 degrees
The maximum temperature in Mumbai is expected to hover around 27 degrees as the city may witness moderate to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The minimum temperature will stay around 24 degrees. “There will be a high tide of 4.39 metres in the Arabian Sea here at 2.57pm,” an official said. Mumbai witnessed heavy showers on Tuesday as the rain intensity increased in the city after a gap of a few days.
Haryana government making efforts to check lumpy skin disease: Union minister
The Union animal husbandry and dairying minister, Parshottam Rupala, who was in Chandigarh on Tuesday to review the situation prevalent due to the lumpy skin disease (LSD) in livestock, said that so far eight Haryana districts have remained unaffected by this disease. “The Union minister said the Haryana government has been making efforts to tackle this disease,” an official spokesperson said. Among the most affected districts are Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Bhiwani, Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Palwal.
Help train sportspersons, Haryana CM Khattar tells CWG medal winners
Spurring medal-winning sportspersons from Haryana to help train sportspersons who can bring more medals at international sporting events, chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday gave the slogan of 'Padak Lao Padak Badhao' to the players of the state. The CM, who was speaking at a function organised in Gurugram in honour the Birmingham Commonwealth Games medal winners, said that medal-winning players will have to prepare five-10 players like themselves.
