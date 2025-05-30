Karnataka launches Anti-Communal Force in coastal, Malnad districts to curb hate crimes

In a significant move aimed at countering rising communal tensions, the Karnataka government has officially rolled out a new Special Action Force, dubbed the Anti-Communal Force, which will operate in three communally sensitive districts, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga. Karnataka home minister G. Parameshwara. (PTI)

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, addressing reporters on Thursday, said a government order had been issued to constitute the force with immediate effect. The unit will initially begin operations in the selected districts, with provisions in place for further expansion if required.

“We have thoroughly deliberated on the structure, leadership, and operational powers of the Anti-Communal Force. A formal government order has now been passed, and the Director General of Police will implement the necessary measures,” Parameshwara said.

What is the anti-communal force?

The Anti-Communal Force (ACF) is a newly formed Special Action Force specifically designed to monitor, prevent, and respond to communal incidents in areas identified as hotspots for hate-driven violence.

The force will be equipped with both human intelligence and technical capabilities, including a dedicated intelligence wing, social media monitoring cells, and surveillance units. Its responsibilities include:

Tracking hate speech and inflammatory content online and offline Setting up early warning systems to preempt communal flare-ups Monitoring radicalisation patterns Conducting confidence-building exercises in vulnerable communities Rapid deployment in case of communal clashes

According to the official order, the new force has been carved out of the existing Anti-Naxal Force (ANF). Of the 656 sanctioned posts in the ANF, 248 personnel, including a DIG-ranked officer, a DySP (Civil), and an Assistant Commandant, have been reassigned to this new unit.

Additionally, the unit will include four inspectors,16 Sub-Inspectors and a mix of other supporting ranks, forming three operational companies

Each company will be headquartered in Udupi, Shivamogga, and Dakshina Kannada, ensuring on-ground presence in the districts flagged as most vulnerable to communal unrest.

The announcement comes in the wake of heightened communal tensions, most recently triggered by the murder of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty in Mangaluru. Following the incident, the Home Minister had stated that a specialised force, modeled after the Anti-Naxal Force, would be formed to clamp down on communal disturbances, especially in the coastal belt.

Parameshwara stressed that areas like Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Shivamogga, and surrounding regions have been categorised as "sensitive zones" due to recurring communal incidents.

“We will act without hesitation or mercy against anyone involved in spreading communal hatred or committing communal crimes. Our aim is to completely suppress such activities,” the Home Minister asserted.