'Karnataka lost big investement': Mohan Das Pai on Ola establishing EV hub in TN

Former director of Infosys and the chairman of Manipal Global Education Mohandas Pai expressed disappointment on Karnataka government for losing the Electric Vehicle related investment in the state. He also said that the government lacks concern at the huge loss of investment.

Cab aggregator Ola which also entered the EV market announced that the company will set up world’s largest EV hub in neighboring Tamil Nadu. Responding to this, Mohandas Pai tagged PM Modi, Karnataka CM Bommai and wrote, “Karnataka lost out this BIG investment @BSBommai @CMofKarnataka @drashwathcn @blsanthosh @narendramodi. Why is the state losing out on EV? We had the first EV policy in India! Very disappointed at the lack of concern at this loss”

On Saturday Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and thanked him for cooperation of the state government in setting up the EV hub. Bhavish also said that the company has signed a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding). He wrote, “Ola will setup the world's largest EV hub with integrated 2W, Car and Lithium cell Giga factories in Tamil Nadu. Signed MoU with Tamil Nadu today. Thanks to Hon. CM @mkstalin for the support and partnership of the TN govt! Accelerating India’s transition to full electric!”