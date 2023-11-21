Karnataka: Man attacks wife with knife inside police station during marital counselling, arrested

In a bizarre incident, a man attacked his wife with a knife inside a police station in Karnataka while the couple was undergoing marital counselling. The woman sustained grievous injuries to her neck but is out of danger, news agency PTI reported.

His wife, who suffered a deep cut on her neck, was taken to a nearby hospital and is out of danger. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in Hassan district inside a women's police station after the wife had filed a complaint alleging “torture” and 'ill-treatment" by her 23-year-old husband. The man suspected her of infidelity and attacked her out of anger during the counselling session, the agency said.

ALSO READ | Karnataka police constable travels 230km to kill wife over suspicion of infidelity: Report

The couple had been married for more than two years and had been asked to come in for marital counselling on Sunday, where the man was questioned about his behaviour. When the woman accused him of misbehaving with her over suspicion that she was having an extra-marital affair and refused to go home with him, the man took out a knife from his pocket that he had brought from home and attacked her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ | Bengaluru: Female deputy director of Karnataka geology department found murdered

Cops rushed to overpower the man and took him into custody immediately after the attack. His wife, who suffered a deep cut on her neck, was taken to a nearby hospital, where she is receiving treatment and is out of danger.

“The wife's accusations and refusal to go with him apparently angered the man to the extent that he took out a knife from his pocket, which he had brought from home, and attacked her inside the police station. He tried to stab her in the neck which left a deep cut,” a senior police officer told the agency.

The man has been arrested and further probe is on.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from PTI)