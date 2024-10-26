Karnataka man’s ‘illness’ exposes murder scheme by wife and online lover, both arrested: Report

A 36-year-old woman from Karnataka’s Karkala taluk and her alleged lover, whom she met on social media, have been arrested in connection with the murder of the woman’s husband. The duo have been charged under sections 61(1)(a), 103, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

According to Times of India, accused Prathima and Dileep Hegde, 28, were arrested on Friday after an investigation revealed that the duo allegedly poisoned and smothered Balakrishna, 44, to death in the early hours of October 20.

Balakrishna was suffering from illness for weeks and was treated at various hospitals across Karkala, Manipal, Mangaluru, and Bengaluru, the report added. However, he did not respond to treatment and returned home on the night of October 19. His father filed a complaint stating that Balakrishna was brought home under the care of his wife and children.

Around 3.30 am on October 20, Balakrishna's father reportedly heard a noise and found Balakrishna unresponsive. A doctor from the government hospital later declared him dead.

Initially, Prathima claimed her husband had died suddenly from his illness. However, suspicions arose given the suddenness of his death, and an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) case was registered at Ajekar police station.

Investigation findings

The investigation revealed Prathima’s alleged relationship with Hegde, which police say was a possible motive for the crime. Fearing that Balakrishna would interfere in their relationship, the couple allegedly conspired to kill him.

Police reports indicate that Hegde supplied poison to Prathima, which she mixed into her husband’s food. Later, on October 20, she reportedly invited Hegde to her home around 1.30 am, where the two allegedly smothered Balakrishna with a bedsheet, the report added.

Following this revelation, the Ajekar police arrested Prathima from Marne village in Ajekar and Hegde from Hirgana village in Karkala.

Prathima reportedly owned a beauty parlour and was active on social media, frequently posting videos and reels that often portrayed a happy life.

