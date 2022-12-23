Karnataka man stabs woman to death on road, then dies by suicide

In a shocking incident, a man stabbed a 28-year-old woman to death on a busy road on Thursday morning and then died by suicide after consuming poison. He has been identified as Sadath, while the woman is Chand Sultana. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV.

According to police sources, Sadath stopped Sultana’s scooter in the middle of the road and said he wanted to speak with her. In the CCTV footage, Sultana is seen waiting on her stationary scooter, while Sadath suddenly begins to stab her repeatedly, till she falls to the ground. Sadath is then seen speeding away on his own scooter.

The footage shows a horde of parked vehicles on the road and a few people around. However, no one rushes in to help the woman. Sultana died on the spot due to excessive bleeding. Meanwhile, Sadath was rushed to a hospital after he consumed poison, but died while being treated there on Thursday night.

The incident occurred in Karnataka's Davanagere, a report said. Sadath was in love with Sultana, who was not interested in him, police officials told a publication. He requested her hand in marriage but was refused by her family. Sultana's marriage was then fixed with another person, which reportedly enraged Sadath and motivated him to plot her murder.