Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Feb 04, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Karnataka microfin ordinance sent to governor, proposes up to 10-year jail for violation

PTI | | Posted by Anagha Deshpande
Feb 04, 2025 03:44 PM IST

The government decided on promulgating the ordinance, in response to a spate of suicides and multiple complaints from various parts of the state.

Aimed at protecting borrowers from harassment by microfinance institutions (MFIs), the Karnataka government has drafted an ordinance, with penal provisions, including a jail term up to ten years, and fine as high as five lakh for violation.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara. (PTI)
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara. (PTI)

Confirming this, State Home Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said, the Karnataka Micro Finance (Prevention of Coercive Actions) Ordinance 2025 has been sent to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot for his assent.

(Also Read: Bangalore University PG student, 24, found dead in hostel, death note recovered: Report)

"It was three years (in initial draft), now we have increased it. Fine has also been increased to five lakh. This is to ensure that the heat of the law is felt (by violators). If a law is made with perfunctoriness just like that, such incidents won't stop. Hence, the fine (amount) and imprisonment (period) has been increased, so that it in a way, becomes a deterrent," Parameshwara said, responding to a question about punishment being increased to ten years imprisonment.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "The Governor was out of town, and once he is back he may give an assent after looking at it."

The government decided on promulgating the ordinance, in response to a spate of suicides and multiple complaints from various parts of the state against predatory loan recovery methods by microfinance firms.

Responding to a question, the home minister said, after the first draft of the ordinance was prepared, it was discussed in the government about MFI going to court against it, and the chief minister had instructed the Law department to take all the necessary precautions in this regard.

"This caused a slight delay. Now keeping everything in mind, a draft has now been prepared...," he added.

(Also Read: 'Will ensure they're shot': Karnataka Minister's stern warning to cow smugglers)

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 04, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On