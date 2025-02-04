Bangalore University PG student, 24, found dead in hostel, death note recovered: Report

A 24-year-old postgraduate student of Bangalore University was found dead in her hostel room at the Jnanabharathi campus on Monday morning, with police recovering a suspected suicide note from the scene. The dead woman's body. Focus on hand(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to Indian Express report, the deceased, was a third-semester MA Kannada student and a native of Hebbalaguppe, HD Kote. Her roommates discovered her unresponsive around noon after she failed to answer their calls. The door was locked from the inside, raising suspicions, following which authorities were alerted.

The Jnanabharathi police have launched an investigation into the case. Girish S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), confirmed the discovery of a suicide note, suggesting the student may have died between 11 am and 12 noon.

Death note mentions betrayal by male friend

According to an officer, as reported by the publication, the woman had attended a university program earlier in the day but left midway before allegedly taking the extreme step. The note reportedly mentions betrayal by a male friend she trusted, along with apologies to her parents and an expression of love for them.

Dr Jayakar Shetty, Vice-Chancellor of Bangalore University, stated that the circumstances leading to the student's death remain unclear. The police have inspected the hostel premises, and further inquiries are underway.

The woman’s body has been shifted to Victoria Hospital for post-mortem, while university officials have informed her parents.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).