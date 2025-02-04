Bengaluru food delivery executive attacked by restaurant staff for speaking Kannada? CCTV footage sparks outrage

A disturbing incident has come to light from a cafe near Hesaraghatta Road in Bengaluru, where a food delivery executive was attacked by restaurant staff while on duty. The incident, captured on CCTV, has sparked public outrage and prompted a police response.(X/@about_karnataka)

A widely circulated CCTV footage on social media captures an altercation between the delivery executive and a restaurant staff member. While most of the conversation in the video is unclear, one sentence from the delivery executive is heard as, "I am not saying anything, I am talking in Kannada." Moments later, the situation escalates into a horrifying assault where he is seen punched, kicked, verbally abused, and dragged across the premises, leaving him injured and humiliated.

Responding to the viral video, the Bengaluru City Police responded on X that it has directed the concerned department to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

However, HT.com could not independently verified the authenticity of the video.

This incident has sparked a language dispute on social media, with many claiming that the Kannada-speaking delivery executive was attacked by non-Kannada-speaking staff. Several X users alleged that he was assaulted simply for insisting on speaking Kannada, further fueling concerns about language related tensions in Bengaluru.

How did X users react to the video?

One post read, "A Kannadiga delivery boy was brutally attacked by a group of Hindi-speaking workers near Chikkabanavara, Bengaluru, just for asking them to speak in Kannada. This growing linguistic arrogance must be condemned! Karnataka belongs to Kannadigas, and speaking Kannada here is a right, not a privilege."

Others called for strict action against such establishments, "Cancel the licence of businesses that disrespect local culture. Karnataka's businesses should uplift local workers, not import outsiders who show linguistic chauvinism."

The CCTV footage has further intensified the debate over language and migrant workers in Karnataka, with netizens calling for the implementation of an Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Bengaluru.

