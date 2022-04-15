Karnataka minister Eshwarappa resigns amid row over death of contractor who accused him of corruption

Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday submitted his resignation to chief minister Basvaraj Bommai in the state capital. The resignation comes days after he was charged for abetment of suicide of a contractor who in his suicide note accused the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader of demanding bribes from him.

Earlier, the BJP leader visited the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru where he offered prayers. Ahead of meeting with the chief minister, Eshwarappa had said he would return to the cabinet after his name would be cleared of the allegations.

“An allegation is being made against me, should I come out of it clean or not?...for me to be proved as innocent, if I continue as minister when the investigation is on, there will be a feeling that I may influence the investigation. So I’m resigning as minister...I’m telling you that I will come out innocent and will certainly become Minister once again," the BJP leader said.



Santosh Patil, a 37-year-old contractor was found dead in a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday. In his suicide note, Patil accused Eshwarappa and his aides of demanding 40 per cent commission to clear bills for a pending project. In a WhatsApp message, Patil had told associates and some journalists that the minister was directly responsible for his death.



On Thursday, Eshwarappa had announced his decision to resign from the cabinet amid intense pressure from the opposition. However, he claimed of having never met the contractor who had named him in his suicide note.

