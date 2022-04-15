Karnataka minister Eshwarappa resigns amid row over death of contractor who accused him of corruption
Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday submitted his resignation to chief minister Basvaraj Bommai in the state capital. The resignation comes days after he was charged for abetment of suicide of a contractor who in his suicide note accused the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader of demanding bribes from him.
Earlier, the BJP leader visited the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru where he offered prayers. Ahead of meeting with the chief minister, Eshwarappa had said he would return to the cabinet after his name would be cleared of the allegations.
“An allegation is being made against me, should I come out of it clean or not?...for me to be proved as innocent, if I continue as minister when the investigation is on, there will be a feeling that I may influence the investigation. So I’m resigning as minister...I’m telling you that I will come out innocent and will certainly become Minister once again," the BJP leader said.
Santosh Patil, a 37-year-old contractor was found dead in a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday. In his suicide note, Patil accused Eshwarappa and his aides of demanding 40 per cent commission to clear bills for a pending project. In a WhatsApp message, Patil had told associates and some journalists that the minister was directly responsible for his death.
On Thursday, Eshwarappa had announced his decision to resign from the cabinet amid intense pressure from the opposition. However, he claimed of having never met the contractor who had named him in his suicide note.
₹7.04Cr lost by victims as online fraud, social media crime dominate Navi cybercrime
Among the total number of cybercrime reported in Navi Mumbai, the maximum have been online fraud and social media crimes. Cybercrime has led to a loss of around ₹7Cr among the complainants in 2021. While a total of 301 cases were registered from January to December, 2020, only 172 were registered in 2021. However, the applications received in 2020 and 2021 remain almost the same. Seventy seven people lost ₹2.81Cr via other online frauds.
Pune Police arrest three for abduction of woman
Pune police have arrested a man and Amol's two associates for allegedly abducting his wife as he suspected her character and wanted to murder her. Based on a complaint by the 26-year-old woman, Chandan nagar police station has arrested her husband identified as Amol Devrao Khose (24), a native of Partur in Jalna, and Mahadev Nivruti Khanapure (22) and Dnyaneshwar Baban Panjge, also from Partur. A passer-by informed the police control room.
Wiser after online hearings, Patna HC scraps AOR system
The Patna High Court has repealed a rule under which advocates were registered as “advocate-on-record”, a practice only followed in the Supreme Court. Patna HC was the only high court in the country having this AOR system, though Bombay High Court has a solicitor system in place. The AOR system is, however, in place in the Supreme Court. Only an AOR can file a Vakalatnama in the Supreme Court on behalf of the client.
NCP to organise Hanuman aarti by Muslims in Pune
To counter the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and spread the message of secularism, the Nationalist Congress Party has organised a Hanuman aarti to be performed by Muslims in Pune on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday, April 15. All state-level NCP leaders will be present at the aarti. Whereas MNS president Raj Thackeray has organised a community Hanuman Chalisa reading and aarti on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti on Saturday.
Pune district reports 11 new Covid cases in 24 hours
As per the state health department, the district reported 11 new Covid-19 cases on Friday. No new deaths due to the infection were reported. Pune city reported four new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,144 and the death toll stood at 9,708. While Pimpri-Chinchwad reported three new Covid-19 cases the progressive count went up to 347,402 and the toll stood at 3,627.
