K'taka minister confident of reclaiming cabinet berth hours before quitting

Karnataka’s minister for rural development and panchayat raj (RDPR) KS Eshwarappa on Friday said that he will return to the cabinet as soon as his name is cleared in the investigation into accusations made by Santosh K Patil, the contractor who allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday.

“An allegation is being made against me, should I come out of it clean or not?...for me to be proved as innocent, if I continue as minister when the investigation is on, there will be a feeling that I may influence the investigation. So I’m resigning as minister...I’m telling you that I will come out innocent and will certainly become Minister once again,” Eshwarappa said on Friday, hours before he was due to submit his resignation.

A case of abetment to suicide has been filed against Eshwarappa.

The statements come a day after Eshwarappa announced his resignation over mounting pressure from the political opposition and other sections of society after the death of Patil and allegations made by him, accusing the minister of harassing the contractor for 40% commission to release payments of ₹4 crore for public road work in Belagavi.

The confidence of the minister to return to the cabinet stems from the fact that ministers who have been forced to resign before him have rarely faced jail time and almost always have secured a ticket, won with handsome margins and even returned to the cabinet.

The most common “excuse” given by most of these sacked ministers has been that they were targets of political “conspiracy” hatched by their own party or that of the opposition.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, a BJP legislator from Gokak, was forced to step down from the cabinet in March last year after he was accused in a “job-for-sex” scandal.

“I will hold a press conference on Monday. The same set of conspirators are behind (resignations) of Eshwarappa and Ramesh Jarkiholi. I will take permission from the high command and talk,” the former minister said.

Jarkiholi had earlier alleged that there are a set of conspirators who had targeted him by leaking the “doctored” video of an alleged sex tape and the same set of people are behind Eshwarappa’s resignation.