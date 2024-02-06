Karnataka: Minister Krishna Byre Gowda unveils Land Protection Scheme in Kodagu

The eagerly anticipated "Bhoomi Suraksha" pilot project, aimed at digitizing land records, was inaugurated by Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda in Karnataka, Kodagu, said a statement from Revenue Department on Monday. Congress leader and Karnataka minister for rural development and panchayati raj, Krishna Byre Gowda.((Twitter/krishnabgowda))

For the initial phase, 31 taluks spanning 31 districts have been meticulously chosen for the project. The primary objective of the project is to systematically scan and digitize all land and survey records within these taluks, added the statement.

The comprehensive initiative is set to conclude within the next two months, after which digital documents will be made accessible to the general public. Following this successful pilot, the scheme is poised to extend its reach across the entire state, as mentioned in the statement.

Farmers have endured hardships for centuries, grappling with various irregularities such as theft and tampering with files in record rooms.

This project, a result of the concerted efforts of senior officials over the past six months, aligns with Minister Krishna Byre Gowda's vision to alleviate farmers from these challenges and address irregularities effectively.