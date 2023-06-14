Karnataka: Nearly 1 crore women travel free in state-run buses under 'Shakti' scheme

The upsurge in the usage of 'Shakti' scheme continued for the third consecutive day with 51.53 lakh women travelling free in non-premium buses of the state-run road transport corporations on Tuesday incurring an expenditure of ₹10.82 crore to the state exchequer.

On the third day of the scheme, rolled out on Sunday, 20.57 lakh took a free ride in Bengaluru city buses, which cost the government ₹2.02 crore, according to official figures.

However, the state government made maximum spending of ₹4.12 crore on 13.98 lakh women who travelled in the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation buses.

As many as 11.09 lakh women travelled in the North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation ( ₹2.72 crore).

There were 5.89 lakh women passengers using Shakti scheme in the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, ( ₹1.95 crore).

In just three days since the launch of Shakti scheme -- a key pre-election promise of the Congress -- in the state, 98,58,518 women travelled free in state buses which has cost the state exchequer ₹21.06 crore.

