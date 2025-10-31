Karnataka Rajyotsava 2025: Are banks open in Bengaluru on November 1?

On this day, all Kannada-speaking regions of southern India were merged to create a unified state under the States Reorganisation Act.
The day is observed with patriotic fervour, cultural events, and official ceremonies across the state, including a grand celebration in Bengaluruwhere the Chief Minister hoists the state flag and presents the prestigious Rajyotsava Awards.
As the day is classified as a state-specific public holiday, government offices, schools, and many private establishments will also remain shut. However, essential services such as hospitals, emergency transport, and online banking facilities will continue to function as usual.
Major banks such as State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank have confirmed closure of physical branches on November 1 in line with the RBI’s notified holiday schedule for Karnataka. Customers are advised to complete cash or cheque transactions in advance and use digital banking platforms, ATMs, or UPI services for urgent requirements.
While banks and government offices will stay closed, Bengaluru is expected to witness festive parades, music, and cultural programmes marking the 69th anniversary of Karnataka’s formation.