Karnataka Rajyotsava 2025: Are banks open in Bengaluru on November 1?

Banks across Karnataka, including in Bengaluru, will remain closed on Saturday, November 1, in observance of Karnataka Rajyotsava, the state’s formation day. Karnataka Rajyotsava is celebrated on November 1 every year to mark the formation day of the state. (Pinterest)

According to the official list of bank holidays released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), November 1 is marked as a public holiday for all banks in Karnataka.

Karnataka Rajyotsava, also known as Kannada Rajyotsava, is celebrated every year to commemorate the formation of the state of Karnataka on November 1, 1956.

On this day, all Kannada-speaking regions of southern India were merged to create a unified state under the States Reorganisation Act.

The day is observed with patriotic fervour, cultural events, and official ceremonies across the state, including a grand celebration in Bengaluruwhere the Chief Minister hoists the state flag and presents the prestigious Rajyotsava Awards.

As the day is classified as a state-specific public holiday, government offices, schools, and many private establishments will also remain shut. However, essential services such as hospitals, emergency transport, and online banking facilities will continue to function as usual.

Major banks such as State Bank of India (SBI), Canara Bank, HDFC Bank, and ICICI Bank have confirmed closure of physical branches on November 1 in line with the RBI’s notified holiday schedule for Karnataka. Customers are advised to complete cash or cheque transactions in advance and use digital banking platforms, ATMs, or UPI services for urgent requirements.

While banks and government offices will stay closed, Bengaluru is expected to witness festive parades, music, and cultural programmes marking the 69th anniversary of Karnataka’s formation.

