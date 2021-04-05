Karnataka reports over 5,000 new Covid-19 cases, 70% cases in Bengaluru Urban district

Karnata recorded more than 5,000 new infections of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, the highest single-day spike this year, according to a bulletin from the state health department on Monday. Of the new cases, 3,728 (or 70 per cent) were detected in the Bengaluru Urban district.

With this, Covid-19 tally in the state climbed to 1,020,434. Also, 32 new fatalities took the death toll to 12,657, data from the bulletin showed.

Active caseload too witnessed a significant jump of 3,391 cases and currently stands at 42,483 from the 39,092 reported on the previous day. Meanwhile, 1,856 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 965,275 so far, with a recovery rate of 94.5 per cent.

Daily new infections in the state have been steadily increasing since the first week of March 2021. The state reported over 3,000 new cases (3,082 to be exact) for the first time this year on March 28 and on April 1, the 4,000-mark was breached (4,234 cases). The number of fatalities also doubled from the 15 deaths reported on Sunday.

Bengaluru Urban remains the worst affected district in terms of total confirmed cases as well as the active caseload. The district has so far reported 450,759 infections and the active caseload there currently stands at 30,782 (which is 72.45 per cent of the total active cases in Karnataka as of date).

Among other districts, Mysuru with 56,689 cases, Ballari with 40,046 cases and Dakshina Kannada with 36,054 cases have contributed most to the overall cases so far. In terms of active caseload, the districts of Bidar (1,518 cases), Kalaburagi (1,414 cases) and Mysuru (1,167 cases) trail Bengaluru Urban.

However, Bengaluru Urban also leads the list of districts where the highest number of recoveries and the highest number of beneficiaries vaccinated have been reported.

As many as 1,026 patients of the 1,856 who recovered on the day are from Bengaluru Urban. Also, 846,062 beneficiaries, including healthcare workers, frontline workers and the general public over 45 years of age, have been inoculated in the district.