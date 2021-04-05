118-year-old Madhya Pradesh woman vaccinated against Covid-19 shows no side-effects: Officials

A woman who claims to be 118-year-old, citing her Aadhaar card details, was inoculated by the health department in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, officials said.

Tulsabai, possibly the oldest in the world to receive a Covid-19 shot, has not shown any side effects from the vaccine dosage so far, officials told news agency ANI.

"The woman who has been vaccinated has not complained of any side effects, so far," Dipak Singh, District Collector told ANI.

She was administered the dose at an inoculation facility in Khimlasa area in Sagar district on Saturday, PTI reported.

Soon after getting her vaccine shot, Tulsabai stepped out of the health facility and flashed a victory sign.

In her Bundelkhendi dialect, she said, "Hamne lagwao teeka so ache hojen. So tum bhi lagwaao so ache ho ja ho. Kuchhu dikkat nainuaan...(I took the vaccine so that I feel better. You also take it so that you feel better. No troubles at all)."

According to her Aadhaar card 790309436468, Tulsabai was born on January 1, 1903 and is a resident of Sadarpur area of Sagar, which is part of the Bundelkhand region, news agency PTI reported.

Frm April 1, the Centre expanded the nationwide vaccinatin drive to include everyone above thr age of 45. The Centre has warned that the situation is going from "bad to worse" and urged states to achieve 100 per cent vaccination coverage of those above the age of 45 years in surge districts within the next two weeks.

India started its second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1.

The first phase of the world's largest inoculation drive was kicked off on January 16 with two vaccines - Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).