Karnataka reserves 33% quota for women in outsourced govt jobs
In a significant move, the Karnataka government has reserved 33 per cent for outsourced women employees in all the departments.
Chief Secretary P Ravikumar issued a circular in this regard on Friday.
At present, out of 7.2 lakh sanctioned posts in Karnataka with 4.6 lakh employees, there are 1.5 lakh outsourced staff. So now, at 50,000 posts will be reserved for women employees.
As per the circular, the state government recruits data entry operators, housekeeping staff and other group D employees, drivers through outsourcing.
The circular also said that women can do equally good work even in outsourced jobs. Therefore, all government jobs and services through outsourcing should have 33 per cent reservations for women, it stated.
The 33 per cent reservation is applicable for all autonomous bodies, universities, urban local bodies, and other government offices.
Senior officials should ensure that it is implemented without any hurdle, the order copy informed.
CM Bommai consults BJP leadership on RS, Legislative Council polls
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who paid a sudden visit to Delhi sparking off speculation in political circles, on Saturday said there was no discussion with the BJP's central leadership on Cabinet rejig or expansion. The consultations during his visit revolved around the upcoming polls for Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council. On Union Home Minister Amit Shah direction, Bommai met the BJP national general secretary and party's Karnataka in charge Arun Singh and had a detailed discussion with him.
FIR against dancer Vaishnavi Patil, two others for shooting Lavani video inside Lal Mahal
The Faraskhana police have lodged a first information report (FIR) against dancer and artiste Vaishnavi Patil and two others for performing Lavani (Marathi folk dance) inside the premises of the historic Lal Mahal. Santosh Sonawane (37), who works as a security guard at Lal Mahal, has lodged a case stating that the incident took place on April 16. The complaint states that despite being stopped the accused went inside and shot the dance video.
DU professor Ratan Lal, arrested over Gyanvapi Mosque post, gets bail
A Delhi court on Saturday granted bail to Delhi University professor Ratan Lal, who arrested on Friday over a social media post allegedly intended to outrage religious beliefs after the alleged discovery of 'Shivling' inside Gyanvapi Mosque complex in Varanasi, on furnishing a bond of ₹50,000 and surety on like amount.
Startup Mantra: Strengthening healthcare supply chain
Pune-based startup Biddano struggled to scale up in the B2C model and had to pivot to a B2B model of efficiently managing the healthcare supply chain. Founded by Talha Shaikh and Ashok Yadav in November 2016, Biddano is an intra-city logistics platform servicing stockists, distributors and pharmacies across 53 cities in the country. The startup is also empowering these stakeholders in the healthcare ecosystem by offering them supply chain finance services and an e-commerce marketplace.
Bommai government to issue free bus passes to SC/ST students
The Karnataka government has decided to issue free bus passes to students from scheduled caste and scheduled tribe communities and will soon roll out the scheme, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said. The Bommai-led SC, ST state development council on Friday gave the approval to the implementation of various welfare programmes of more than ₹28,000 crore under the Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCSP) for scheduled castes and tribal sub-plan (TSP).
