Karnataka restricts Diwali cracker bursting between 8pm-10pm: Report

The Karnataka state government in its latest decision has directed officials to restrict the bursting of crackers this Deepawali festival between 8pm and 10pm only. This comes in the backdrop of a tragedy in Attibele recently, wherein as many as 17 people lost their lives when a cracker go-down caught fire. This comes in the backdrop of a tragedy in Attibele recently, wherein as many as 17 people lost their lives when a cracker go-down caught fire.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Pollution control board officials in Karnataka came own hard on sellers of non-eco-friendly crackers and constituted a special task force to ensure sale of only "green” ones.

The department of municipal administration directed authorities, civic agencies and corporations across the state to enforce the two-hour rule for bursting of crackers by prescribing to the guidelines issued by the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), which were in line with Supreme Court (SC) directive, a report said. In this light, the department issued a circular to act in accordance with the guidelines and make sure that the air quality is in a desirable range.

The KSPCB in the circular cited a Supreme Court ruling from October 2018 that bans non-green firecrackers across the country, specifies timings (from 8 pm to 10 pm) to burst said crackers and disallows the selling or bursting of crackers near schools and hospitals.

The decision was spurred by a push from a residents group to put regulations in place for safety, optimum air quality and reduction in noise pollution, among other concerns, after the Attibele fire tragedy.

