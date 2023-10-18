‘Will decide on crackers ban after discussing with CM Siddaramaiah,’ says Karnataka home minister

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said that the state government will take a decision on banning crackers during this Deepawali after discussing the issue with chief minister Siddaramaiah. He also said that crackers are causing several fatal mishaps and strict laws must be brought to curb deaths due to such fire accidents. ‘Will decide on crackers ban after discussing with CM,’ says Karnataka HM(PTI File Photo)

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara said, “The fire accidents happen every year and precious lives are lost. Yesterday too, in Tamil Nadu, around 12 people died in a fire mishap. The Attibele incident where 14 people died has taught us a lesson and we must come up with strict laws on firecrackers and fix the existing laws.”

When asked about banning crackers in Karnataka during Deepawali, he said, “In Delhi, the crackers during the festival are already banned. There is a discussion going on to bring a similar rule here in Karnataka, but nothing has been finalized. We need to discuss the issue with the chief minister and decide on it. But there is a need to amend the previous laws on firecrackers to skip any accidents.”

The fire took place at the firecracker shop-cum-godown on October 7 when crackers were being unloaded from a vehicle into the godown, police officers said, adding that the firecrackers had been transported from Sivakasi, fireworks hub of Tamil Nadu, ahead of Deepawali. The state government has ordered the suspension of three officials on Tuesday in connection with the fire mishap which killed 14 people.

The police have arrested three people in connection with the fire including V Ramaswamy Reddy, the licensee, Anil Reddy, the owner of the land where the godown was built at Attibele, and Ramaswamy Reddy’s son, Naveen Reddy, who has been hospitalised after suffering severe burns, is the third accused.

