Karnataka sees best month in Covid-19 vaccination, over 11.7 million doses administered in August

Karnataka has administered more than 11.7 million Covid-19 vaccine doses in August, the highest vaccination in any month since the inoculation drive began in January, state health minister K Sudhakar said on Tuesday. He said that the state government is confident of achieving 100% immunisation in the state by the end of this year with the support from the Centre.

In a tweet, the minister confirmed the news. “Karnataka administers record 1.17 CRORE doses in August! This is the highest monthly tally since the vaccination drive began in Jan 2021! We are well on our way to achieve 100% vaccination in the State by December 2021 with Centre's support,” he said.

The announcement came as India on Tuesday reached a record single-day vaccinations of more than 10.9 million doses.

As of 3.30pm on the day, 406,865 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered to eligible beneficiaries in the state, a bulletin from the health department showed. Further, the cumulative vaccine coverage stands at 42,200,293 doses, the data also showed.

Also read | Covid-19 vaccination drive: Over 10 million doses administered on Tuesday

Meanwhile, 1,217 people tested Covid positive in Karnataka in the last 24 hours with a daily positivity rate of 0.94% and 25 people succumbed to their illness. So far, 2,949,445 cases have been reported from the state and the death toll climbed to 37,318 on the day. As many as 18,386 active cases of the disease are present in the state.

Earlier on Monday, Sudhakar said that the Bengaluru Urban (excluding Bengaluru city) became the first district in the state 100% first dose coverage was achieved. “Bengaluru Urban (excluding BBMP) becomes the first district in Karnataka to achieve 100% 1st dose vaccination! Congrats to all those who made this possible,” he had tweeted. Also, more than 10 million people have been fully vaccinated in the state, the minister had said previously.