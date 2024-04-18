Karnataka: Theft of rock at the Rachamma hillock raises concerns, experts visit site to ascertain damage

Unidentified miscreants cut and removed a rock adjacent to the ancient Stone Age drawings on the Rachamma hillock in Sanganakal taluk of Bellary district on Sunday by using machinery. The Rachamma hillock is an integral part of the Sanganakal Prehistoric Mound, a state-protected monument. (HT photo)

The Rachamma hillock is an integral part of the Sanganakal Prehistoric Mound, a state-protected monument overseen by the State Government’s Archaeology Museums and Heritage Department. This removal of the rock using machinery has not only caused significant damage to the site but has also alerted the archaeological officials to the urgency of the situation.

Deputy director of the tourism department, Prabhulinga Talakeri, and deputy director of the Archaeological Museums and Heritage Department, De R Thejeshwar, visited the site to assess the extent of the damage. Following their inspection, the Bellary Rural Police took action by invoking Section 26 sub-section (1) of the Karnataka Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Ruins Act 1961.

This act, along with Rule 12, designates areas within 100 metres and 200 metres of protected monuments as prohibited and protected zones, respectively, against mining operations and construction activities.

“The incident occurred on Sunday and Monday night,” Bellary rural police inspector Sathish Kumar told HT.

“After preliminary investigation, we found that the miscreants attempted to cut and transport the stone that fell near the huge rocks. We registered a case under sub-section (1) of the Karnataka Ancient and Historical Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Ruins Act 1961, followed by a complaint from an archaeological officer. We are investigating the motive behind the act and tracking miscreants,” he added.

Deputy director of Archaeological Museums and Heritage Department Dr R Shejeshwar stated, “Any individual or entity found engaging in mining, construction, or any activities detrimental to the state protected monuments’ integrity will face strict legal consequences as per the stipulations of the Act.”

The incident has sparked concerns among historians, archaeologists, and locals alike, as the Stone Age drawings of Sanganakallu Hill hold immense historical and cultural significance. The community is now urging authorities to intensify security measures and take stringent action against those responsible for the vandalism.