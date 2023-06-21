Karnataka to hold meetings with social media sites on reining in content that incites communal tensions

The Karnataka government will soon hold discussions with social media sites and platforms such as Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram among others to rein in sensitive posts that could incite communal flare-ups. Home Minister G Parameshwara also said on Wednesday that discussions are underway regarding setting up of a cyber security wing at every police station to address the issues at the jurisdictional level, and to bring down the number of such cases. Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara. (PTI)

"We have watched it very carefully. Without proper identification (of perpetrators) some are making postings on sensitive issues from unknown places; they are also posting issues that may incite people. From cyber cells and cyber police stations, efforts are on to block them, but to remove such posts we need to communicate to sites like Facebook or Google and they have their own certain procedures to follow," Parameshwara said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said, "In several instances, they don't cooperate properly. So we have decided to call those company representatives, like their India or regional heads, and talk to them and come to an understanding, as there is no proper correspondence to our communications or mails on several instances."

"We have discussed in this regard and we will hold the meeting soon," he said, adding that the government is watchful of posts that are communal in nature or may trigger communal tensions. His statement came a day after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued strict instructions to the authorities to crackdown on fake news.

Asked whether the government would hold discussions with representatives of all social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, Parameshwara said, "Yes, we will have to speak to everyone, as all these platforms are used. In several cases, postings are done from foreign soil or unknown numbers. We may not know the source, but they (company) will know, based on which action can be initiated."

The government has taken the issue "very seriously", as such incidents are increasing, he said. "To say why it is increasing is difficult, but in recent times cyber crime is increasing, like hacking of bank accounts or cards. Such incidents have increased nationally and internationally," he added. Efforts are on to prevent it by sensitising and giving importance to police stations handling cyber security, the minister said.

There are specialised police stations for cyber security, but now discussions have taken place to make the facility available at every police station. "If there is a separate wing for cyber security at all police stations, cases can be monitored and dealt with in the stations' jurisdiction itself, so the number of cases may come down," he said, speaking of cases other than national and international ones.

Noting that Karnataka police deals with the highest number of cyber crime related cases in the entire country and has the highest number of trained personnel to deal with them, Parameshwara said the government is ready to train more people. "There are a good number of technical people in our police force -- BE and diploma holders -- they will be identified and trained," he added.